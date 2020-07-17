3535 Spring Creek Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Come check out this amazing townhome located between central and North Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,179 square feet of livable space with all brand new carpet! The kitchen has an open layout and includes all the major appliances, wood cabinetry, tile flooring, and windows that bring in great natural light. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space with access to the back patio. The living room is spacious and complete with beautiful hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry with a stacked washer and dryer tucked away on the main level. Outside you will find a lovely wood deck that is large enough for both outdoor dining and entertaining. The deck overlooks a beautiful community open space that is grassy and full of mature landscaping. The location of this home is unbeatable with neighborhood access to the Boulder Creek, and just a short distance to hiking trails at Chautauqua Park or shopping and dining on Pearl Street or 29th Street Mall. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to both Highway 36 and Highway 93. This home won't be available for long, so apply today!



Pets: Allowed Cats and Dogs (under 75 lbs)

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Wood Burning Fireplace, Attic Storage, Deck

Utilities Included in Rent: Trash Included (tenant pays all others)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 1 covered carport spot assigned, 1 uncovered spot assigned

School District: Boulder Valley



Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.