Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:49 PM

3535 Spring Creek Place

3535 Spring Creek Place · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3535 Spring Creek Place, Boulder, CO 80301
Glenwood Grove - North Iris

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1179 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Take a virtual tour now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=y8xn9dXg39X

Come check out this amazing townhome located between central and North Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,179 square feet of livable space with all brand new carpet! The kitchen has an open layout and includes all the major appliances, wood cabinetry, tile flooring, and windows that bring in great natural light. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space with access to the back patio. The living room is spacious and complete with beautiful hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry with a stacked washer and dryer tucked away on the main level. Outside you will find a lovely wood deck that is large enough for both outdoor dining and entertaining. The deck overlooks a beautiful community open space that is grassy and full of mature landscaping. The location of this home is unbeatable with neighborhood access to the Boulder Creek, and just a short distance to hiking trails at Chautauqua Park or shopping and dining on Pearl Street or 29th Street Mall. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to both Highway 36 and Highway 93. This home won't be available for long, so apply today!

Pets: Allowed Cats and Dogs (under 75 lbs)
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Wood Burning Fireplace, Attic Storage, Deck
Utilities Included in Rent: Trash Included (tenant pays all others)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 1 covered carport spot assigned, 1 uncovered spot assigned
School District: Boulder Valley

Property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3535 Spring Creek Place have any available units?
3535 Spring Creek Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3535 Spring Creek Place have?
Some of 3535 Spring Creek Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3535 Spring Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
3535 Spring Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3535 Spring Creek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3535 Spring Creek Place is pet friendly.
Does 3535 Spring Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 3535 Spring Creek Place offers parking.
Does 3535 Spring Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3535 Spring Creek Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3535 Spring Creek Place have a pool?
No, 3535 Spring Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 3535 Spring Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 3535 Spring Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3535 Spring Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3535 Spring Creek Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3535 Spring Creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3535 Spring Creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.
