3515 28th Street

Come check out this great condo located in the heart of Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 830 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan that includes all the major appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, and a bar top that is great for informal dining or serving guests. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space and a large living room that is complete with hardwood floors and many windows that offer great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of in unit laundry with a washer and dryer located in a separate closet. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine or your morning coffee from the small balcony. Living in this community you will have access to a shared pool and clubhouse. You will love the location of this property as it sits only minutes away from Pearl Street, 29th Street Mall, hiking trails at Chautauqua Park, and countless local parks. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to Highway 93 and Highway 36. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



**No Students**

Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Amenities: Balcony, Outdoor Pool, Clubhouse

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash & Gas

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: Off-Street

School District: Boulder Valley



The property will be vacant on July 27th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



