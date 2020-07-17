All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 25 2020 at 10:39 PM

3515 28th Street

3515 28th Street · (720) 730-7186
Location

3515 28th Street, Boulder, CO 80301
Parkside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 201 · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Come check out this great condo located in the heart of Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 830 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan that includes all the major appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, and a bar top that is great for informal dining or serving guests. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space and a large living room that is complete with hardwood floors and many windows that offer great natural light. Enjoy the convenience of in unit laundry with a washer and dryer located in a separate closet. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine or your morning coffee from the small balcony. Living in this community you will have access to a shared pool and clubhouse. You will love the location of this property as it sits only minutes away from Pearl Street, 29th Street Mall, hiking trails at Chautauqua Park, and countless local parks. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to Highway 93 and Highway 36. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

**No Students**
Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Amenities: Balcony, Outdoor Pool, Clubhouse
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash & Gas
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Off-Street
School District: Boulder Valley

The property will be vacant on July 27th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 28th Street have any available units?
3515 28th Street has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3515 28th Street have?
Some of 3515 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3515 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3515 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3515 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3515 28th Street offers parking.
Does 3515 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3515 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 28th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3515 28th Street has a pool.
Does 3515 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 3515 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3515 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3515 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
