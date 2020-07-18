All apartments in Boulder
3386 Hickok Place
Last updated July 7 2020 at 1:37 AM

3386 Hickok Place

3386 Hickock Place · (720) 730-7186
Location

3386 Hickock Place, Boulder, CO 80301
Glenwood Grove - North Iris

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
green community
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
parking
Wonderful townhome in the coveted Willow Green community. The unit includes three beds/two baths and over 1300 square feet of living space. The split level layout makes it an ideal arrangement.

Pets: Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Carpet Floors
Utilities Included in Rent: Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 1 Assigned parking space
School District: Boulder Valley Re 2
Occupancy: Max of 3 people if unrelated

Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3386 Hickok Place have any available units?
3386 Hickok Place has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3386 Hickok Place have?
Some of 3386 Hickok Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3386 Hickok Place currently offering any rent specials?
3386 Hickok Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3386 Hickok Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3386 Hickok Place is pet friendly.
Does 3386 Hickok Place offer parking?
Yes, 3386 Hickok Place offers parking.
Does 3386 Hickok Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3386 Hickok Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3386 Hickok Place have a pool?
No, 3386 Hickok Place does not have a pool.
Does 3386 Hickok Place have accessible units?
No, 3386 Hickok Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3386 Hickok Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3386 Hickok Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3386 Hickok Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3386 Hickok Place does not have units with air conditioning.
