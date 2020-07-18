3386 Hickok Place

Amenities
Wonderful townhome in the coveted Willow Green community. The unit includes three beds/two baths and over 1300 square feet of living space. The split level layout makes it an ideal arrangement.
Pets: Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Carpet Floors
Utilities Included in Rent: Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 1 Assigned parking space
School District: Boulder Valley Re 2
Occupancy: Max of 3 people if unrelated
Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.
Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.