3386 Hickok Place

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking green community

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly green community parking

Wonderful townhome in the coveted Willow Green community. The unit includes three beds/two baths and over 1300 square feet of living space. The split level layout makes it an ideal arrangement.



Pets: Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Carpet Floors

Utilities Included in Rent: Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 1 Assigned parking space

School District: Boulder Valley Re 2

Occupancy: Max of 3 people if unrelated



Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.