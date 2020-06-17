Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool internet access

3260 47th Street #108 Available 09/02/20 Fully Furnished, Quality All-Inclusive Condo with Flexible Lease Terms in Boulder! - Perfect furnished and all inclusive condo in King's Ridge neighborhood. Enjoy extra office space, a fireplace and a double patio! Fully equipped with everything you need for a comfortable stay in Boulder. Enjoy the pool area, lush grounds and close to access to both Gunbarrel/Longmont as well as North Boulder's finest shoppes and trails.

All utilities included in the rent, including cable tv and high speed internet.

Flexible lease terms, rent month to month or longer!



RHL-0205480

2 max unrelated occupants



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3617932)