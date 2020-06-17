All apartments in Boulder
3260 47th Street #108

3260 47th Street · (303) 545-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3260 47th Street, Boulder, CO 80301
Noble Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3260 47th Street #108 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
3260 47th Street #108 Available 09/02/20 Fully Furnished, Quality All-Inclusive Condo with Flexible Lease Terms in Boulder! - Perfect furnished and all inclusive condo in King's Ridge neighborhood. Enjoy extra office space, a fireplace and a double patio! Fully equipped with everything you need for a comfortable stay in Boulder. Enjoy the pool area, lush grounds and close to access to both Gunbarrel/Longmont as well as North Boulder's finest shoppes and trails.
All utilities included in the rent, including cable tv and high speed internet.
Flexible lease terms, rent month to month or longer!

RHL-0205480
2 max unrelated occupants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3617932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 47th Street #108 have any available units?
3260 47th Street #108 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3260 47th Street #108 have?
Some of 3260 47th Street #108's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 47th Street #108 currently offering any rent specials?
3260 47th Street #108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 47th Street #108 pet-friendly?
No, 3260 47th Street #108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 3260 47th Street #108 offer parking?
Yes, 3260 47th Street #108 does offer parking.
Does 3260 47th Street #108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3260 47th Street #108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 47th Street #108 have a pool?
Yes, 3260 47th Street #108 has a pool.
Does 3260 47th Street #108 have accessible units?
No, 3260 47th Street #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 47th Street #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3260 47th Street #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3260 47th Street #108 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3260 47th Street #108 has units with air conditioning.
