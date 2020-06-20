Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

3150 Iris Ave #308 Available 08/15/20 Top Floor South Facing One Bedroom Condo In North Boulder! Perfect Location! Video Below - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1hew5oLFSAU&feature=emb_logo



AVAILABLE August 15th at the earliest!



Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties and we will continue this for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.



Spacious top floor 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in a great North Boulder location with easy access to Foothills Parkway, US 36, and bus stops for easy commuting needs and walking distance to Willow Springs Shopping Center and Diagonal Plaza for all your grocery, restaurant, and shopping needs. One of the best locations in town!



Walk into this south west facing condo and you are greeted with great natural light, fresh paint, newly cleaned carpets, a spacious living room, full kitchen, and large balcony with beautiful mountain views. Large bedroom a walk in closet and also gets great light and has mountain views. There is access to the partially updated full bathroom from the master bedroom and the living room. There is lots of storage space in the condo as well as two extra large storage lockers in the underground garage. New window coverings (curtains) not in pictures but are being installed)



There is secure entry to the building and an intercom system for buzzing people up. The condo comes with a reserved underground parking space, plenty of guest parking, two extra large storage lockers, and access to the clubhouse which includes a year round heated indoor pool, sauna, fitness center, outdoor rec area and tennis courts.



WaterSewer, Trash/Recycling/Compost, & HEAT is included in rent.



Coin operated washer/dryer on site. There is one wall AC unit in the living room.



Sorry no dogs per HOA



