Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 Available 08/02/20 LOVELY 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Boulder! - Fantastic 2 Story 2BR, 1.5BA, in the Conveniently Located Wimbledon Complex! Unit Features Remodeled Kitchen, Bathroom, & Updated Flooring. Other Amenities Include An Open Layout, Great Usable Living Spaces, Large Bedrooms w/ Huge Walk-In Closets, All Within a 5 Minute Walk to Campus!! Complex Features Pools, Tennis Courts, Covered Parking, BBQ's, and Open Space. Don't Miss Out on this Fantastic Find!



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Rental License: RHL2016-00057

Zoning District: RH-5; up to 4 unrelated individuals



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834292)