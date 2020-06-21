All apartments in Boulder
3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214

3009 Madison Ave · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3009 Madison Ave, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 Available 08/02/20 LOVELY 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Boulder! - Fantastic 2 Story 2BR, 1.5BA, in the Conveniently Located Wimbledon Complex! Unit Features Remodeled Kitchen, Bathroom, & Updated Flooring. Other Amenities Include An Open Layout, Great Usable Living Spaces, Large Bedrooms w/ Huge Walk-In Closets, All Within a 5 Minute Walk to Campus!! Complex Features Pools, Tennis Courts, Covered Parking, BBQ's, and Open Space. Don't Miss Out on this Fantastic Find!

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Rental License: RHL2016-00057
Zoning District: RH-5; up to 4 unrelated individuals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 have any available units?
3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 have?
Some of 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 does offer parking.
Does 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 have a pool?
Yes, 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 has a pool.
Does 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 have accessible units?
No, 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 has units with air conditioning.
