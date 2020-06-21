Amenities
3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 Available 08/02/20 LOVELY 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Boulder! - Fantastic 2 Story 2BR, 1.5BA, in the Conveniently Located Wimbledon Complex! Unit Features Remodeled Kitchen, Bathroom, & Updated Flooring. Other Amenities Include An Open Layout, Great Usable Living Spaces, Large Bedrooms w/ Huge Walk-In Closets, All Within a 5 Minute Walk to Campus!! Complex Features Pools, Tennis Courts, Covered Parking, BBQ's, and Open Space. Don't Miss Out on this Fantastic Find!
In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.
Rental License: RHL2016-00057
Zoning District: RH-5; up to 4 unrelated individuals
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5834292)