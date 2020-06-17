All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
3000 Colorado Ave. #C110
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3000 Colorado Ave. #C110

3000 Colorado Avenue · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3000 Colorado Avenue, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 Story Awesome 3 Bed Apartment with large living room and Breakfast bar. - AVAILABLE NOW!! Move In Special! No App Fee! 2 story condo with wood look vinyl flooring and carpet. First floor has Half bath, Kitchen, Dining area, and Living room. Breakfast bar between kitchen and dining room. Great for entertaining! Living room has large windows and large slider door opening to a patio. Large open shelf pantry and lots of under-stair storage closet. Second floor has the three bedrooms and full bath. Master bedroom has a double wide closet. Jack and Jill sinks are in hallway, adjacent to the Jack and Jill bedrooms.
Utilities:
Tenants Puts Electric in own name and $45 flat rate charge for Gas

Lease dates: Available Now - 1 year lease.
Cats Allowed

RHL-00993648 Occupancy 3 unrelated

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5556085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 have any available units?
3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 is pet friendly.
Does 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 offer parking?
No, 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 does not offer parking.
Does 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 have a pool?
No, 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 have accessible units?
No, 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3000 Colorado Ave. #C110?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St
Boulder, CO 80301
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity