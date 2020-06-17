3000 Colorado Ave. #C110

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

2 Story Awesome 3 Bed Apartment with large living room and Breakfast bar. - AVAILABLE NOW!! Move In Special! No App Fee! 2 story condo with wood look vinyl flooring and carpet. First floor has Half bath, Kitchen, Dining area, and Living room. Breakfast bar between kitchen and dining room. Great for entertaining! Living room has large windows and large slider door opening to a patio. Large open shelf pantry and lots of under-stair storage closet. Second floor has the three bedrooms and full bath. Master bedroom has a double wide closet. Jack and Jill sinks are in hallway, adjacent to the Jack and Jill bedrooms.

Utilities:

Tenants Puts Electric in own name and $45 flat rate charge for Gas



Lease dates: Available Now - 1 year lease.

Cats Allowed



RHL-00993648 Occupancy 3 unrelated



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage measurements are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5556085)