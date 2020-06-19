All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2677 Juniper Ave. #58

2677 Juniper Avenue · (720) 428-2035 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2677 Juniper Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Parkside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
3 bed/3 bath North Bldr. w huge fenced patio area - Get free rent the balance of JUNE! This place is in a divine location of 26th and Folsom near shopping, restaurants, bus line and two Mile Creek trail. It features, spacious living room, open kitchen with custom lighting, pantry, large fenced in patio area faces west, great trees, Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the basement area features another bedroom, bathroom and washer dryer laundry room. This place comes with 1 car detached garage with opener. The NO NO's include smoking, drugs, Sec 8. $2450 mo. Sec deposit is $2800. Avail now year lease preferred, Sec deposit $3100, tenant pays for electric/gas/internet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5748080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 have any available units?
2677 Juniper Ave. #58 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 have?
Some of 2677 Juniper Ave. #58's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 currently offering any rent specials?
2677 Juniper Ave. #58 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 pet-friendly?
No, 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 offer parking?
Yes, 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 does offer parking.
Does 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 have a pool?
No, 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 does not have a pool.
Does 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 have accessible units?
No, 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 does not have accessible units.
Does 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2677 Juniper Ave. #58 does not have units with air conditioning.
