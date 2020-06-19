2677 Juniper Ave. #58

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

3 bed/3 bath North Bldr. w huge fenced patio area - Get free rent the balance of JUNE! This place is in a divine location of 26th and Folsom near shopping, restaurants, bus line and two Mile Creek trail. It features, spacious living room, open kitchen with custom lighting, pantry, large fenced in patio area faces west, great trees, Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the basement area features another bedroom, bathroom and washer dryer laundry room. This place comes with 1 car detached garage with opener. The NO NO's include smoking, drugs, Sec 8. $2450 mo. Sec deposit is $2800. Avail now year lease preferred, Sec deposit $3100, tenant pays for electric/gas/internet.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5748080)