All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 2444 9th St Apt 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
2444 9th St Apt 7
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

2444 9th St Apt 7

2444 9th Street · (720) 325-2355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2444 9th Street, Boulder, CO 80304
Mapleton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautifully Furnished multistory home in Mapleton Hill provides quiet living and lovely views. With only a 10 minute walk to Pearl Street, granite counter tops, 2 outdoor patios and a wood burning Fireplace, amenities are abound!

This property is also available for short term leasing for $4250/month.

Contact Nathan at:
Nathan@WoodruffPM.com or 321-276-4066 for more information and to schedule a showing.

INCOME REQUIREMENT / CREDIT SCORE

Applicants must show verifiable current income of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent amount and the applicants credit score must be above 650 or the application may be denied.

RENTAL / EVICTION / CRIMINAL / BANKRUPTCY:
Evictions filed against an applicant in the past 7 years (whether completed or not), lease violations, broken leases, and/or moneys owed or late payments to previous landlords or creditors may disqualify your application.

Criminal felony convictions within the last 7 years are evaluated on a case-by-case basis but may disqualify your application.

Any bankruptcy within the last 7 years, regardless of type, that has not yet been discharged may disqualify your application.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 9th St Apt 7 have any available units?
2444 9th St Apt 7 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2444 9th St Apt 7 have?
Some of 2444 9th St Apt 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 9th St Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2444 9th St Apt 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 9th St Apt 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2444 9th St Apt 7 is pet friendly.
Does 2444 9th St Apt 7 offer parking?
Yes, 2444 9th St Apt 7 offers parking.
Does 2444 9th St Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 9th St Apt 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 9th St Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 2444 9th St Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 2444 9th St Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 2444 9th St Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 9th St Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 9th St Apt 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 9th St Apt 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2444 9th St Apt 7 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2444 9th St Apt 7?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive
Boulder, CO 80303
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St
Boulder, CO 80301
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity