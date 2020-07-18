2444 9th St Apt 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This beautifully Furnished multistory home in Mapleton Hill provides quiet living and lovely views. With only a 10 minute walk to Pearl Street, granite counter tops, 2 outdoor patios and a wood burning Fireplace, amenities are abound!



This property is also available for short term leasing for $4250/month.



Contact Nathan at:

Nathan@WoodruffPM.com or 321-276-4066 for more information and to schedule a showing.



INCOME REQUIREMENT / CREDIT SCORE



Applicants must show verifiable current income of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent amount and the applicants credit score must be above 650 or the application may be denied.



RENTAL / EVICTION / CRIMINAL / BANKRUPTCY:

Evictions filed against an applicant in the past 7 years (whether completed or not), lease violations, broken leases, and/or moneys owed or late payments to previous landlords or creditors may disqualify your application.



Criminal felony convictions within the last 7 years are evaluated on a case-by-case basis but may disqualify your application.



Any bankruptcy within the last 7 years, regardless of type, that has not yet been discharged may disqualify your application.



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.