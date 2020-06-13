All apartments in Boulder
2365 Panorama Ave
2365 Panorama Ave

2365 Panorama Avenue · (303) 444-2611 ext. 1
Location

2365 Panorama Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Panorama Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2365 Panorama Ave · Avail. Aug 12

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2365 Panorama Ave Available 08/12/20 3BD/2BA Home with Million Dollar Views! - This spacious house located in Boulders Panorama Hill neighborhood is available in August for a year lease. With stunning views of the flatirons visible through the homes large west facing windows and with an epic backyard this home is perfect. Located in a unique Boulder neighborhood rich in history. The grand living-dining room along the south side of the house contains wall to wall windows looking across Boulder to the Flatirons. This three-bedroom home features two full-sized bathrooms, washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors throughout, a unique, private backyard, and driveway. Will accept a well-behaved dog over the age of two with references and additional fees. Tenants pays all utilities and is responsible for all yard work. Professionally managed by The Omnibus Group, Inc.

*Less than 2 years rental history would require a double security deposit

City of Boulder occupancy restrictions allow no more than 3 unrelated people. RHL - 0109557

Apply online at www.theomnibusgroup.com

(RLNE4896682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2365 Panorama Ave have any available units?
2365 Panorama Ave has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2365 Panorama Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2365 Panorama Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2365 Panorama Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2365 Panorama Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2365 Panorama Ave offer parking?
No, 2365 Panorama Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2365 Panorama Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2365 Panorama Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2365 Panorama Ave have a pool?
No, 2365 Panorama Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2365 Panorama Ave have accessible units?
No, 2365 Panorama Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2365 Panorama Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2365 Panorama Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2365 Panorama Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2365 Panorama Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
