2365 Panorama Ave Available 08/12/20 3BD/2BA Home with Million Dollar Views! - This spacious house located in Boulders Panorama Hill neighborhood is available in August for a year lease. With stunning views of the flatirons visible through the homes large west facing windows and with an epic backyard this home is perfect. Located in a unique Boulder neighborhood rich in history. The grand living-dining room along the south side of the house contains wall to wall windows looking across Boulder to the Flatirons. This three-bedroom home features two full-sized bathrooms, washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors throughout, a unique, private backyard, and driveway. Will accept a well-behaved dog over the age of two with references and additional fees. Tenants pays all utilities and is responsible for all yard work. Professionally managed by The Omnibus Group, Inc.



*Less than 2 years rental history would require a double security deposit



City of Boulder occupancy restrictions allow no more than 3 unrelated people. RHL - 0109557



Apply online at www.theomnibusgroup.com



