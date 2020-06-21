All apartments in Boulder
235 SEMINOLE DR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

235 SEMINOLE DR

235 Seminole Drive · (303) 449-2900
Location

235 Seminole Drive, Boulder, CO 80303
Keewaydin

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 235 SEMINOLE DR · Avail. Aug 2

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1780 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
235 SEMINOLE DR Available 08/02/20 235 Seminole -South Boulder - 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a quiet South Boulder neighborhood. The house is bi-level with 2 bedrooms upstairs with a large living room, bath, kitchen and a large deck. The lower level has 2 bedrooms, a large family room and bathroom. There is a laundry room in the lower level. The property also has a large fenced yard. One Pet is allowed. Security deposit of $2000.00 plus last month's rent is required at lease signing. Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities. Approx. square footage 1780. Call Nancy at Accent Properties 303-449-2900 or 303-888-0414

3 unrelated occupants permissible

(RLNE5831536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 SEMINOLE DR have any available units?
235 SEMINOLE DR has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 235 SEMINOLE DR currently offering any rent specials?
235 SEMINOLE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 SEMINOLE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 SEMINOLE DR is pet friendly.
Does 235 SEMINOLE DR offer parking?
No, 235 SEMINOLE DR does not offer parking.
Does 235 SEMINOLE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 SEMINOLE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 SEMINOLE DR have a pool?
No, 235 SEMINOLE DR does not have a pool.
Does 235 SEMINOLE DR have accessible units?
No, 235 SEMINOLE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 235 SEMINOLE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 SEMINOLE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 SEMINOLE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 SEMINOLE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
