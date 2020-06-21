Amenities

235 SEMINOLE DR Available 08/02/20 235 Seminole -South Boulder - 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a quiet South Boulder neighborhood. The house is bi-level with 2 bedrooms upstairs with a large living room, bath, kitchen and a large deck. The lower level has 2 bedrooms, a large family room and bathroom. There is a laundry room in the lower level. The property also has a large fenced yard. One Pet is allowed. Security deposit of $2000.00 plus last month's rent is required at lease signing. Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities. Approx. square footage 1780. Call Nancy at Accent Properties 303-449-2900 or 303-888-0414



3 unrelated occupants permissible



(RLNE5831536)