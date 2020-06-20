Amenities

1850 22nd Street Unit 6 Available 09/15/20 Great Two Bedroom Garden Level Condo Located in Downtown Boulder - Available September 15th! - Come tour this awesome condo located in the heart of Downtown Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, in unit washer and dryer, and extra storage located outside of the unit. The kitchen has all of the major appliances, butcher block countertops and a bar top that is great for casual dining or serving guests. This condo has an open floor plan that allows the kitchen to floor into the spacious living room that is complete with well maintained carpets and large windows that bring in great natural light. Outside you can soak up the Colorado sunshine from the fully fenced garden level patio. You will fall in the love with this location as this home sits just minutes from CU Boulder’s main campus, Boulder Creek, the hiking trails at Chautauqua Park, and the countless shops and restaurants that Downtown Pearl Street has to offer. Commuting will be a breeze with easy access to both Highway 93 and Highway 36. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so put in an application today!



Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Fully Fenced Garden Level Patio

Utilities Included in Rent: Trash Removal

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

School District: Boulder Valley



The property will be vacant August 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



