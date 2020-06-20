1360 Walnut Street #208

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

Fully Furnished High End Loft In The Heart Of Downtown Boulder. Downtown Living! Flexible Move In! - Flexible Move In Date.



FURNISHED CONDO: This Absolutely Stunning Downtown Loft Is The Perfect Place To Call Home. Located In The Lofts At One Boulder Plaza, The Property Is Just One Block From Pearl Street And Within Walking Distance To Shopping, Dining And Entertainment. The Loft Has Bamboo Hardwood Floors Throughout With High Ceilings And Custom Lighting. Walking Through The Front Door You'll Find An Entry Hall With A Stacked Washer/Dryer And Storage Space. The Hall Opens Into The Bedroom With A Walk In Closet, Two Large Bedside Chests, A Bed, Night Stands With Extra Storage And Lots Of Lighting Options. There Is A Bathroom Off The Bedroom With Slate Floors And A Slate Tile Shower. Off Of The Bedroom Is The Living Room/ Dining Room That Opens To The Kitchen. In The Kitchen You'll Find Stainless Steel Appliances Including A Double Door Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave, Disposal And Dishwasher. The Kitchen Boasts Custom Cabinets With A Pantry And Granite Counter-Tops. The Living Room Comes With All Furniture Shown And Has A Door To Your Private Patio.



The Property Comes Fully Furnished Including Utensils, Linens, Dishes, Towels And Everything You Could Need. Just Drop Your Bags And Relax.



This Property Comes With An Underground Secure Parking Space And Indoor Storage Cage. The Building Is Secure And Has Elevator Access From The Parking Garage As Well As An Intercom System For Guests.



Don't Miss This Opportunity To Live In The Heart Of Downtown Boulder!



Tenants Are Responsible For Paying Electricity, Gas, Cable And Internet. Water/Sewer & Trash Included!



Sorry No pets & No Smoking.



Call Or Email For Showings.



Tenant responsible for $200.00 Move In & $200.00 Move Out Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2179143)