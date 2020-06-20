All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 1360 Walnut Street #208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
1360 Walnut Street #208
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1360 Walnut Street #208

1360 Walnut Street · (303) 563-4105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Downtown Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1360 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Downtown Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1360 Walnut Street #208 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished High End Loft In The Heart Of Downtown Boulder. Downtown Living! Flexible Move In! - Flexible Move In Date.

FURNISHED CONDO: This Absolutely Stunning Downtown Loft Is The Perfect Place To Call Home. Located In The Lofts At One Boulder Plaza, The Property Is Just One Block From Pearl Street And Within Walking Distance To Shopping, Dining And Entertainment. The Loft Has Bamboo Hardwood Floors Throughout With High Ceilings And Custom Lighting. Walking Through The Front Door You'll Find An Entry Hall With A Stacked Washer/Dryer And Storage Space. The Hall Opens Into The Bedroom With A Walk In Closet, Two Large Bedside Chests, A Bed, Night Stands With Extra Storage And Lots Of Lighting Options. There Is A Bathroom Off The Bedroom With Slate Floors And A Slate Tile Shower. Off Of The Bedroom Is The Living Room/ Dining Room That Opens To The Kitchen. In The Kitchen You'll Find Stainless Steel Appliances Including A Double Door Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave, Disposal And Dishwasher. The Kitchen Boasts Custom Cabinets With A Pantry And Granite Counter-Tops. The Living Room Comes With All Furniture Shown And Has A Door To Your Private Patio.

The Property Comes Fully Furnished Including Utensils, Linens, Dishes, Towels And Everything You Could Need. Just Drop Your Bags And Relax.

This Property Comes With An Underground Secure Parking Space And Indoor Storage Cage. The Building Is Secure And Has Elevator Access From The Parking Garage As Well As An Intercom System For Guests.

Don't Miss This Opportunity To Live In The Heart Of Downtown Boulder!

Tenants Are Responsible For Paying Electricity, Gas, Cable And Internet. Water/Sewer & Trash Included!

Sorry No pets & No Smoking.

Call Or Email For Showings.

Tenant responsible for $200.00 Move In & $200.00 Move Out Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2179143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Walnut Street #208 have any available units?
1360 Walnut Street #208 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1360 Walnut Street #208 have?
Some of 1360 Walnut Street #208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Walnut Street #208 currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Walnut Street #208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Walnut Street #208 pet-friendly?
No, 1360 Walnut Street #208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 1360 Walnut Street #208 offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Walnut Street #208 does offer parking.
Does 1360 Walnut Street #208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 Walnut Street #208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Walnut Street #208 have a pool?
No, 1360 Walnut Street #208 does not have a pool.
Does 1360 Walnut Street #208 have accessible units?
No, 1360 Walnut Street #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Walnut Street #208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 Walnut Street #208 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1360 Walnut Street #208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1360 Walnut Street #208 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1360 Walnut Street #208?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive
Boulder, CO 80303
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity