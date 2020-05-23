1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo

Amenities

Two-bedroom/one-bath apartments are over 1100 sq. ft., have ample counter-space, and a breakfast bar connecting the open-concept living room with kitchen. All electric kitchen includes a stovetop range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and pantry closet; some with dishwashers. All units have a large storage room on same floor as the two bedrooms, some work as an additional office or study room. Layout design and HVAC systems vary from upper to lower level units as described below.



Upper-Level 2 Bedroom Units:

Two-bedroom/one-bath units are ~1100 sq. ft. feature private balconies with mature trees. Half the units offer stunning views west of the Flatirons and Boulder's foothills. Condo-style, split-level layouts divide the kitchen and living room from the upstairs bedrooms and bathroom. Unique bathroom style has the shower and toilet separated from double sink and vanity, ideal when sharing a bathroom. These units also include ceiling fans, central heat and air conditioning.



Lower-Level 2 Bedroom Units:

Two-bedroom/one-bath units are ~1100 sq. ft. feature private balconies with tree coverage or decks that step down to a shared yard. Split-level layouts divide the kitchen and living room from the bedrooms and bathroom below. Unique bathroom style has the shower and toilet separated from double sink and vanity, ideal when sharing a bathroom. Basement level bedrooms naturally stay cool in the summer with the help of ceiling fans and central heat evenly warms the space in the winter.



The Dakota Apartments are centrally located between the University of Colorado main campus and the East Research Campus on the south-west corner of 30th and Colorado. Located within walking distance to the Business and Engineering buildings and Scott Carpenter Park. Conveniently located in the heart of the City of Boulder 30th St. Corridor upgrades for safe campus travel and convenient bus-stop access, linking you to the rest of Boulder and the Front Range.

On-site coin-operated laundry, indoor-corridor entrances, private balconies and shared yard spaces. Two parkings lots are provided for exclusive tenant use. Ingenious floor plan layout means that all bedrooms are either top-floor or bottom-floor and living areas are in-between; therefore, no living noises with shared bedroom walls. Exterior bicycle racks are provided around the building for convenience and utilities are individually metered. Amenities vary per unit, renter to verify.