All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo

1111 30th Street · (906) 370-5113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1111 30th Street, Boulder, CO 80303
Baseline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
Two-bedroom/one-bath apartments are over 1100 sq. ft., have ample counter-space, and a breakfast bar connecting the open-concept living room with kitchen. All electric kitchen includes a stovetop range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and pantry closet; some with dishwashers. All units have a large storage room on same floor as the two bedrooms, some work as an additional office or study room. Layout design and HVAC systems vary from upper to lower level units as described below.

Upper-Level 2 Bedroom Units:
Two-bedroom/one-bath units are ~1100 sq. ft. feature private balconies with mature trees. Half the units offer stunning views west of the Flatirons and Boulder's foothills. Condo-style, split-level layouts divide the kitchen and living room from the upstairs bedrooms and bathroom. Unique bathroom style has the shower and toilet separated from double sink and vanity, ideal when sharing a bathroom. These units also include ceiling fans, central heat and air conditioning.

Lower-Level 2 Bedroom Units:
Two-bedroom/one-bath units are ~1100 sq. ft. feature private balconies with tree coverage or decks that step down to a shared yard. Split-level layouts divide the kitchen and living room from the bedrooms and bathroom below. Unique bathroom style has the shower and toilet separated from double sink and vanity, ideal when sharing a bathroom. Basement level bedrooms naturally stay cool in the summer with the help of ceiling fans and central heat evenly warms the space in the winter.

The Dakota Apartments are centrally located between the University of Colorado main campus and the East Research Campus on the south-west corner of 30th and Colorado. Located within walking distance to the Business and Engineering buildings and Scott Carpenter Park. Conveniently located in the heart of the City of Boulder 30th St. Corridor upgrades for safe campus travel and convenient bus-stop access, linking you to the rest of Boulder and the Front Range.
On-site coin-operated laundry, indoor-corridor entrances, private balconies and shared yard spaces. Two parkings lots are provided for exclusive tenant use. Ingenious floor plan layout means that all bedrooms are either top-floor or bottom-floor and living areas are in-between; therefore, no living noises with shared bedroom walls. Exterior bicycle racks are provided around the building for convenience and utilities are individually metered. Amenities vary per unit, renter to verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo have any available units?
1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo have?
Some of 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo currently offering any rent specials?
1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo pet-friendly?
No, 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo offer parking?
Yes, 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo does offer parking.
Does 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo have a pool?
No, 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo does not have a pool.
Does 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo have accessible units?
No, 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1111 30th St. - D: 2 condo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Goss22
1707 22nd Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive
Boulder, CO 80303
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity