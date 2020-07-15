LP1 Research - #630

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Condo - End Unit - Backs Open Space - Cherry Creek Schools! - See this great town home today!. This 2-bedroom unit has a large living/dining and kitchen area that opens out onto a deck with views of a large open space area. There is also a patio below right on the green. Central air, lots of storage space, washer and dryer, and parking right at your front door. Small pets OK with Pet Deposit & owner approval.



We show these homes by appointment only. To schedule a showing please visit us at www.csandassociates.net for further information on this and other available homes or you can contact our showing agent by calling 303-422-7992.



(RLNE2299785)