All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like LP1 Research - #630.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
LP1 Research - #630
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

LP1 Research - #630

4184 South Richfield Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Carriage Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4184 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Condo - End Unit - Backs Open Space - Cherry Creek Schools! - See this great town home today!. This 2-bedroom unit has a large living/dining and kitchen area that opens out onto a deck with views of a large open space area. There is also a patio below right on the green. Central air, lots of storage space, washer and dryer, and parking right at your front door. Small pets OK with Pet Deposit & owner approval.

A PREMIUM UNIT AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE - HURRY!

We show these homes by appointment only. To schedule a showing please visit us at www.csandassociates.net for further information on this and other available homes or you can contact our showing agent by calling 303-422-7992.

(RLNE2299785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #630 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #630 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #630 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #630's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #630 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #630 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #630 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #630 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #630 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #630 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #630 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #630 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #630 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #630 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #630 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #630 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #630 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #630 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College