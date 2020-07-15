All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

LP1 Research - #63

25896 East 4th Place · No Longer Available
Location

25896 East 4th Place, Aurora, CO 80018
Adonea

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Newer 2 story built in 2006. Features a 3 car garage, gaslog fireplace, open basement, master bath with separate tub and shower. Main floor office with 3/4 bath, suitable for a 4th bedroom.

Available 6/1/19 on a lease to 5/31/20.

CityScape Real Estate, LLC is a member of the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) and an Accredited member of the Better Business Bureau(BBB) with an A+ Rating.

CityScape Real Estate, LLC manages property all over the Denver Metro Area, outlying communities and suburbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #63 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #63 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #63 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #63's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #63 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #63 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #63 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #63 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #63 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #63 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #63 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #63 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #63 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #63 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #63 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #63 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #63 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #63 has units with dishwashers.
