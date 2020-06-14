265 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO with garage

Apartment List
Glendale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
$
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,562
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glendale
4 Units Available
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,009
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Open living spaces with kitchen breakfast bars. Garage parking, controlled access and on-site management. Half a mile to Cherry Creek Trail or Infinity Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glendale
18 Units Available
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glendale
5 Units Available
The Helix
1017 S Birch St, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,137
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
940 sqft
Spacious units within a short distance of Cherry Creek Shopping District and Infinity Park. Community conveniences include a cafe, 24-hour gym, grill area, and more. Easy access to I-25.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cherry Creek
88 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,270
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Belcaro
18 Units Available
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,323
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1227 sqft
Party room with pizza oven. Outdoor lounge and kitchen areas. Across the street from Cherry Creek Park and bike trail. Less than a mile to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Furnished apartments and short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,486
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
Cherry Creek
12 Units Available
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,258
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1187 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Belcaro
64 Units Available
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,184
1023 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1596 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,331
2210 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated October 3 at 07:02pm
$
Cherry Creek
Contact for Availability
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,599
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
1163 sqft
LEED Gold certified with energy-efficient lighting and windows, plus charging station for electric vehicles. Outdoor rooftop lounge. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, studio for yoga/pilates and crossfit. Less than a mile to the Cherry Creek Trail.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Virginia Village
1 Unit Available
6270 E. Minnesota Dr.
6270 East Minnesota Drive, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
953 sqft
6270 E. Minnesota Dr.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
365 Elm Street
365 Elm Street, Denver, CO
5 Bedrooms
$5,495
5284 sqft
365 Elm Street Available 06/18/20 Beautiful 5 Bed Executive Hilltop Home - Welcome home to this luxurious 5 Bed 4.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington Virginia Vale
1 Unit Available
678 S Jasmine Way
678 South Jasmine Way, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2630 sqft
Super Bungalow in Virginia Village - 4 bed 2 bath Bungalow in Virginia Village a lovely established Denver neighborhood. With wood floors, an add on main floor for family room and a finished basement with a sauna.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
155 South Jackson Street #B
155 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1992 sqft
UPDATED 3 BED TOWNHOME IN CHERRY CREEK!!!!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE* Incredibly charming Cherry Creek townhome with fully finished basement.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington Virginia Vale
1 Unit Available
760 S Leyden St
760 South Leyden Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2205 sqft
760 S Leyden St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Modern Home Built in 2018. - This is an exquisite home with Quartz counter tops, high end appliances, stunning views, all just 5 minutes from the Cherry Creek Mall.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
295 S Jasmine St
295 South Jasmine Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
3203 sqft
AVAILABLE 07/15/2020 10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options Very spacious floorplan with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms located in the Crestmoor area. Each bedroom has its own updated bathroom PLUS there is a half bath on the main floor for guest use.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Southmoor Park
18 Units Available
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
River North Art District
27 Units Available
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,407
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,692
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Downtown Denver
23 Units Available
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,480
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1235 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Downtown Denver
18 Units Available
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,495
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1128 sqft
Stylish apartments right in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Homes feature exposed concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Enjoy a yoga studio, bocce court and coffee bar on-site. Close to Civic Center.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Denver
113 Units Available
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1252 sqft
Now Leasing! Visit or Call to Take a Tour Today! Introducing TriVista on Speer, a luxury apartment community anchoring downtown Denver’s coolest corner: The Golden Triangle Creative District.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Five Points
79 Units Available
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,375
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Five Points
26 Units Available
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,365
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Glendale, CO

Glendale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

