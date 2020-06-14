Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

209 Apartments for rent in Stonegate, CO with garage

Stonegate apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9355 Amison Circle
9355 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1439 sqft
Nice Townhome in pool community. Open and comfortable floor plan. Covered front porch and balcony. In-front street parking and 2 car tandem garage. Great location with easy C-470 highway access.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9305 Las Ramblas #B
9305 Las Ramblas Court, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1481 sqft
9305 Las Ramblas #B Available 07/16/20 Parker Beautiful Townhome !! - Beautiful Town home !!!!!!!!!!! Main floor home that features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. When you enter into this home you will be surprised.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9362 Amison Cir. #102
9362 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1436 sqft
Updated 3 Bed/4 Bath Townhouse in Stonegate!!!! - Beautifully updated two story townhome in desirable Stonegate community!! New Paint and Carpet throughout unit!!! Kitchen features hardwood floors, sliding doors to balcony and all appliances

1 of 36

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
15585 Quarry Hill Drive
15585 Quarry Hill Drive, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2305 sqft
15585 Quarry Hill Drive Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 2 story home on corner lot in Stonegate! - This home has been updated to include beautiful wood floors, new carpet and paint, The kitchen has newer appliances, formal dining room, family room with
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1235 sqft
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
9023 Apache Plume Drive
9023 Apache Plume Drive, Douglas County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1164 sqft
Freshly painted, corner unit condo in Cottonwood South. Easy access to E-470, tons of shopping and dining options, and the Cherry Creek Trail.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bradbury Ranch
1 Unit Available
10748 Appaloosa Court
10748 Appaloosa Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1882 sqft
Bradbury Ranch Stunner-Available Now-Parker 80134 - This beautiful home has an open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, spacious living areas, updated kitchen including Quartz counters, stainless appliance, and a sunny eat-in area that over looks the

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10052 Nadine Lane
10052 Nadine Avenue, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2574 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Maintenance Free and Easy Living in a Fantastic Neighborhood. Meridian Village is one of the most sought after places to live in South Metro Denver.

1 of 26

Last updated December 15 at 09:01pm
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
10428 Celestine Pl
10428 Celestine Place, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3543 sqft
Gorgeous home in the heart of Stonegate in Parker. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows make this home feel open and bright.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
14 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,196
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
46 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,368
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1468 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
39 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
$
17 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,263
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,391
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1466 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,230
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
30 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,180
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1350 sqft
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
9 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,259
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
12 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
$
Inverness
30 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,187
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,316
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1230 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
City Guide for Stonegate, CO

You might not expect to see a moose wandering through the outskirts of Denver, but the sight isn't unfamiliar in the community of Stonegate. Tucked on the far southeastern edge of Denver's metropolitan area, the community is a seamless fusion of modern metropolitan living and back-to-nature relaxation.

Stonegate nestles between Centennial and Parker, but only hearkens back to the mid-1990s unlike its more historic neighbors. This means if you're looking for a newer community where modern conveniences and architecture are standard, Stonegate might be a good fit. Set at an elevation of 5,876 feet, Stonegate offers four distinct seasons and views of the Front Range. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Stonegate, CO

Stonegate apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

