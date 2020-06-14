Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

100 Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO with garage

Brighton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,331
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1350 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
4 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,608
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,388
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1210 sqft
Large bathrooms, open floor plans, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and a dog park. Pet-friendly.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
792 Mockingbird Lane
792 Mockingbird Lane, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1440 sqft
*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED *** This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Brighton will welcome you with a total of 1,440 square feet of living space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3455 Grove St
3455 Grove Street, Brighton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2640 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Backs to Park & Mountain Views 3 car garage - Property Id: 297360 Open Floor plan with a loft and 3 bedrooms upstairs and a large master bedroom. The main floor features a large kitchen and a main floor study or 4th bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
482 Mt Belford St
482 Mount Belford Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3181 sqft
Open floor plan with large master suite and walk in closet. Loft area and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Main floor office, formal dining room, family room and living room. Kitchen and entry has hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
4590 Crestone Peak Street
4590 Crestone Peak Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1244 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath home includes updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. There is a fenced in backyard/porch area leading to a detached 2 car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
880 Macaw Street
880 Macaw Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1574 sqft
Available approximately July 15th- 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms on upper level and 1 half bath on main level. Family room dinning and kitchen on main level. fenced in back yard with sprinkler system front and back. full 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Brighton

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
11923 Riverstone Circle
11923 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1198 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1868106.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
869 Ponderosa Ln
869 Ponderosa Lane, Lochbuie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1800 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2BA Single Family Home with Private Back Yard and Garage Parking - Charming single family home, located on the edge of Brighton. Enjoy the open layout of the homes lot and the overall floor plan.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C
15501 East 112th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
2719 sqft
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C Available 06/20/20 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Commerce City Townhome with Bonus Loft, Finished Basement, and 2-car Garage - Live off Buffalo Mesa Golf Course in this updated townhome with bonus loft space and finished basement.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C
11959 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1831 sqft
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C Available 06/29/20 Charming 3BD, 3BA Townhouse in Henderson, Easy Access to Denver International Airport - Fantastic opportunity to live in this update townhouse, in the heart of Henderson.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
12412 E 105th Ave
12412 East 105th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2126 sqft
Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan from kitchen to family room, upstairs loft area, located upstairs is large laundry room with window, large closets, unfinished basement, zero scape in back yard with huge concrete patio and small

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
11687 Elkhart St.
11687 Elkhart Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1620 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Brighton Home that Backs to Open Space with Mountain views and Sunsets! - Backs to open space with Mountain views and sunsets! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home. This property will not last. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON.
Results within 5 miles of Brighton

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Hazeltine
1 Unit Available
8220 East 104th Way
8220 East 104th Way, Adams County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1344 sqft
This 1344 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 8220 E 104th Way Henderson, Colorado. Fresh paint, hard wood floors , washer and dryer hook ups. With a sun room in the back.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10686 Kalispell St
10686 Kalispell Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1993 sqft
Gorgeous Home With Two Car Garage and Access to Community Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Come see this open floor plan which includes a large family room and gas fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D
9758 Laredo Street, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1568 sqft
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D Available 07/08/20 Affordable 3BD, 3BA Commerce City Townhome with 2-car Garage, Near DIA - Delightful townhouse, located in one of Denver's most expanding neighborhoods.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12862 Jasmine St #C
12862 Jasmine St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
12862 Jasmine St #C Available 07/01/20 Updated Riverdale Park Condo - This town home is an end unit and faces the community pool with a large patio area. Kitchen is upgraded with Granite counter tops and stainless steal appliance.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12170 Niagara St
12170 Niagara Street, Adams County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1521 sqft
Beautiful Modern 4 Bed/3 Bath House With Garage and Fenced in Yard! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Kyle- 720-908-6279 katherine.badcock@realatlas.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
10122 Southlawn Cir
10122 Southlawn Circle, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2070 sqft
Available 7/15/20. YouTube video: youtu.be/L9KLtOAohQg Stunning 3 bed + large loft / 2.5 bath in Reunion.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
12301 Holly Street
12301 Holly Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
Charming and private single-family ranch home on 5 acres that’s great for a small family or couple! This 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom home is in a convenient, safe neighborhood in Thornton that is close to shopping, restaurants and schools.

1 of 18

Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
12722 Jasmine Street
12722 Jasmine Street, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1687 sqft
*** 15 MONTH LEASE *** Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1313336. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Brighton
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Montbello
27 Units Available
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1020 sqft
Ideally located within 1 mile of all major highways and 8 miles of the Denver International Airport. Next door to the Denver Charter School and SOAR program. Close to the new Northfield shopping center. Townhouse-style units come with washer/dryer and microwave amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brighton, CO

Brighton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

