Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

9935 E Hawaii Pl

9935 East Hawaii Place · No Longer Available
Location

9935 East Hawaii Place, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 03/03/20 Stunning Townhome in 80247 - Property Id: 217574

Outstanding location!!!Well maintained townhome in desireable Tyndall Green neighborhood. Beautiful vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace in living room. Large open kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and eating space in kitchen with a walkout to balcony. Conveniently located bedroom in main level. Laundry room in main level. Spacious open loft in second level that overlooks dining and living areas. Large master bedroom with 5 piece bath and walk in closets. Plenty of room for more living space in unfinished basement. Attached two car garage. Easy access to public transportation. Community pool and near parks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217574
Property Id 217574

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5521839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9935 E Hawaii Pl have any available units?
9935 E Hawaii Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 9935 E Hawaii Pl have?
Some of 9935 E Hawaii Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9935 E Hawaii Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9935 E Hawaii Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9935 E Hawaii Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9935 E Hawaii Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 9935 E Hawaii Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9935 E Hawaii Pl offers parking.
Does 9935 E Hawaii Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9935 E Hawaii Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9935 E Hawaii Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9935 E Hawaii Pl has a pool.
Does 9935 E Hawaii Pl have accessible units?
No, 9935 E Hawaii Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9935 E Hawaii Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9935 E Hawaii Pl has units with dishwashers.

