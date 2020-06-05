All apartments in Aurora
9875 East 22nd Avenue
9875 East 22nd Avenue

9875 East 22nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9875 East 22nd Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
AURORA, COLORADO: FULLY FURNISHED, REMODELED 2BED/1BATH BASEMENT APARTMENT $2000/MO (ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!) Walking distance to the Stanley Market, minutes to the Anschutz Medical Campus, Rose Medical Campus, and lots of green space. The 1000 sq. ft. BASEMENT apartment has its own private gate, sidewalk path and entrance into the house. Enjoy a BBQ on the shared patio common space. The entire property is fully fenced and professionally landscaped. The open kitchen/dining room area has an enlarged bar area with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The apartment is FULLY furnished each with a conforming bedroom (lots of natural light because of egress windows) including a king size bed with linens/towels. The chill living space has its own cable TV and sofa. You will also have access to the laundry room (which is shared with the tenants above). ALL utilities are paid: heat/ac/gas/electric/water/cable/wifi/lawn maintenance. An abundance of off street parking is available. Weekly cleaning service is available for a small additional charge. For further information, please contact me directly. 720 666 9805

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9875-e-22nd-ave-aurora-co-80010-usa/cd83332d-104b-40b2-a00e-eddc687b21b0

(RLNE5849970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9875 East 22nd Avenue have any available units?
9875 East 22nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 9875 East 22nd Avenue have?
Some of 9875 East 22nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9875 East 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9875 East 22nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9875 East 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9875 East 22nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 9875 East 22nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9875 East 22nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9875 East 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9875 East 22nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9875 East 22nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 9875 East 22nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9875 East 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9875 East 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9875 East 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9875 East 22nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
