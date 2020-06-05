9875 East 22nd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

AURORA, COLORADO: FULLY FURNISHED, REMODELED 2BED/1BATH BASEMENT APARTMENT $2000/MO (ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!) Walking distance to the Stanley Market, minutes to the Anschutz Medical Campus, Rose Medical Campus, and lots of green space. The 1000 sq. ft. BASEMENT apartment has its own private gate, sidewalk path and entrance into the house. Enjoy a BBQ on the shared patio common space. The entire property is fully fenced and professionally landscaped. The open kitchen/dining room area has an enlarged bar area with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The apartment is FULLY furnished each with a conforming bedroom (lots of natural light because of egress windows) including a king size bed with linens/towels. The chill living space has its own cable TV and sofa. You will also have access to the laundry room (which is shared with the tenants above). ALL utilities are paid: heat/ac/gas/electric/water/cable/wifi/lawn maintenance. An abundance of off street parking is available. Weekly cleaning service is available for a small additional charge. For further information, please contact me directly. 720 666 9805



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9875-e-22nd-ave-aurora-co-80010-usa/cd83332d-104b-40b2-a00e-eddc687b21b0



(RLNE5849970)