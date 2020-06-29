All apartments in Aurora
Location

965 Newark Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bed/1 bath Single Family Home w/oversized 1 car garage and work shop - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath seems larger than it is w/two separate living areas. Warm hued hardwood floors throughout the formal front room, 2 bedrooms and a larger (carpeted) family room off the kitchen. The kitchen has a large walk in pantry and enough room for a table and 4 chairs.
Updated spacious bathroom with skylight. Private fenced backyard.
Detached oversized garage with an additional studio or storage space that has sliding glass doors to enjoy the view of the backyard.
Close to schools, parks, shopping, dining, public transportation and highways.
**Proof of Renters liability insurance coverage required on all properties. This is available through Appfolio for an additional $9.50 per month.**
12 month lease minimum.
NO smoking of any kind please.
1st and security deposit to move in.
$40 application fee per lease signer.
Utilities and yard maintenance NOT included.
Pets may be allowed. Please inquire.
Call to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5475334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 Newark St have any available units?
965 Newark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 965 Newark St have?
Some of 965 Newark St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 Newark St currently offering any rent specials?
965 Newark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 Newark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 965 Newark St is pet friendly.
Does 965 Newark St offer parking?
Yes, 965 Newark St offers parking.
Does 965 Newark St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 Newark St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 Newark St have a pool?
No, 965 Newark St does not have a pool.
Does 965 Newark St have accessible units?
No, 965 Newark St does not have accessible units.
Does 965 Newark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 Newark St does not have units with dishwashers.

