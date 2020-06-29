965 Newark St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 bed/1 bath Single Family Home w/oversized 1 car garage and work shop - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath seems larger than it is w/two separate living areas. Warm hued hardwood floors throughout the formal front room, 2 bedrooms and a larger (carpeted) family room off the kitchen. The kitchen has a large walk in pantry and enough room for a table and 4 chairs.

Updated spacious bathroom with skylight. Private fenced backyard.

Detached oversized garage with an additional studio or storage space that has sliding glass doors to enjoy the view of the backyard.

Close to schools, parks, shopping, dining, public transportation and highways.

**Proof of Renters liability insurance coverage required on all properties. This is available through Appfolio for an additional $9.50 per month.**

12 month lease minimum.

NO smoking of any kind please.

1st and security deposit to move in.

$40 application fee per lease signer.

Utilities and yard maintenance NOT included.

Pets may be allowed. Please inquire.

Call to schedule a showing today!



(RLNE5475334)