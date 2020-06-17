All apartments in Aurora
Location

960 South Paris Court, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Townhouse Surrounded by Trees w/ Attached Garage, Deck, Lots of Storage - Nicely updated 3 level townhome with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Enjoy plenty of storage space off the attached 2 car garage (end to end parking), a working fireplace, outdoor lounging deck and lots of trees outside every window.

All new stainless steel appliances & bathrooms, fresh paint throughout, new flooring, and new carpeting.

Make this terrific townhouse your new home - Today!
Available Immediately & Showing This Week.

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.
Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.
Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.
Breed restrictions apply.
Section 8 Accepted.

Visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com to schedule a showing today or apply.

(RLNE4401695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 S Paris Ct have any available units?
960 S Paris Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 S Paris Ct have?
Some of 960 S Paris Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 S Paris Ct currently offering any rent specials?
960 S Paris Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 S Paris Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 960 S Paris Ct is pet friendly.
Does 960 S Paris Ct offer parking?
Yes, 960 S Paris Ct does offer parking.
Does 960 S Paris Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 S Paris Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 S Paris Ct have a pool?
No, 960 S Paris Ct does not have a pool.
Does 960 S Paris Ct have accessible units?
No, 960 S Paris Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 960 S Paris Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 S Paris Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
