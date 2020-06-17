960 S Paris Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Townhouse Surrounded by Trees w/ Attached Garage, Deck, Lots of Storage - Nicely updated 3 level townhome with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Enjoy plenty of storage space off the attached 2 car garage (end to end parking), a working fireplace, outdoor lounging deck and lots of trees outside every window.



All new stainless steel appliances & bathrooms, fresh paint throughout, new flooring, and new carpeting.



Make this terrific townhouse your new home - Today!

Available Immediately & Showing This Week.



Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, and trash.

Credit & Background Checks required, $30 app fee per adult.

Pets ok with additional non-refundable deposit.

Breed restrictions apply.

Section 8 Accepted.



Visit simplygreatrentals (dot) com to schedule a showing today or apply.



(RLNE4401695)