942 South Walden Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:30 AM

942 South Walden Street

942 South Walden Street · No Longer Available
Location

942 South Walden Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #908741.

Absolutely incredible 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with 1,020 square feet of living space.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and gorgeous cabinets. Curl up in front of the beautiful stone fireplace! Other great features are vaulted ceilings in the living room, air conditioning, ceiling fan and walk-in closet in the master bedroom, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a 1 car detached garage.

Enjoy access to the community pool! Conveniently located right next to Buckley Air Force Base. Minutes from Town Center at Aurora, the library, and Community College of Aurora. Offers easy access to I-225 and light rail.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #908741.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT (7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 South Walden Street have any available units?
942 South Walden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 South Walden Street have?
Some of 942 South Walden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 South Walden Street currently offering any rent specials?
942 South Walden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 South Walden Street pet-friendly?
No, 942 South Walden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 942 South Walden Street offer parking?
Yes, 942 South Walden Street offers parking.
Does 942 South Walden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 942 South Walden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 South Walden Street have a pool?
Yes, 942 South Walden Street has a pool.
Does 942 South Walden Street have accessible units?
No, 942 South Walden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 942 South Walden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 South Walden Street does not have units with dishwashers.

