942 South Walden Street

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #908741.



Absolutely incredible 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with 1,020 square feet of living space.



The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and gorgeous cabinets. Curl up in front of the beautiful stone fireplace! Other great features are vaulted ceilings in the living room, air conditioning, ceiling fan and walk-in closet in the master bedroom, and washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a 1 car detached garage.



Enjoy access to the community pool! Conveniently located right next to Buckley Air Force Base. Minutes from Town Center at Aurora, the library, and Community College of Aurora. Offers easy access to I-225 and light rail.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



