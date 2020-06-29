All apartments in Aurora
919 S. Dawson Way, #1

919 South Dawson Way · No Longer Available
Location

919 South Dawson Way, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy, secluded 1 bedroom with fireplace - Cozy, secluded 1 bedroom with fireplace and stackable W/D Hookups in unit. Secluded location in complex within three blocks of light rail and bus stop yards away. Parking close to unit. Small front porch. Wood floors except carpeted bedroom.
Deposit equal to a month's rent WAC. Pets are accepted, but require additional deposit and pet rent. Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

(RLNE5719670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

