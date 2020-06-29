919 S. Dawson Way, #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cozy, secluded 1 bedroom with fireplace - Cozy, secluded 1 bedroom with fireplace and stackable W/D Hookups in unit. Secluded location in complex within three blocks of light rail and bus stop yards away. Parking close to unit. Small front porch. Wood floors except carpeted bedroom.

Deposit equal to a month's rent WAC. Pets are accepted, but require additional deposit and pet rent. Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



(RLNE5719670)