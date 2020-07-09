Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included coffee bar internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar internet access

912 S. Dearborn Way #18 Available 07/10/20 Spacious 1 bedroom Condo w/ all utilities included, in Aurora! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 770-4350, 912-s-dearborn-way@rent.dynasty.com



Available July 10th is this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, condo near E Mississippi Ave and S i225. Plenty of restaurants, coffee shops, grocers, retail shopping and public transportation. Close proximity to Aurora Hills Golf Course!



Unit includes dishwasher, electric range, refrigerator, stackable washer and dryer in unit! Open layout for a spacious feel!



Rent is $1,050.00 month and there is a minimum of $1,050.00 required for the security deposit. Rent includes Electricity, gas, water, sewer and trash! Residents are only responsible for cable and internet!



Sorry no pets at this property.



With most utilities covered this unit will not last! Secure it today!



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5779540)