Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

912 S. Dearborn Way #18

912 South Dawson Way · No Longer Available
Location

912 South Dawson Way, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
coffee bar
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
912 S. Dearborn Way #18 Available 07/10/20 Spacious 1 bedroom Condo w/ all utilities included, in Aurora! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 770-4350, 912-s-dearborn-way@rent.dynasty.com

Available July 10th is this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, condo near E Mississippi Ave and S i225. Plenty of restaurants, coffee shops, grocers, retail shopping and public transportation. Close proximity to Aurora Hills Golf Course!

Unit includes dishwasher, electric range, refrigerator, stackable washer and dryer in unit! Open layout for a spacious feel!

Rent is $1,050.00 month and there is a minimum of $1,050.00 required for the security deposit. Rent includes Electricity, gas, water, sewer and trash! Residents are only responsible for cable and internet!

Sorry no pets at this property.

With most utilities covered this unit will not last! Secure it today!

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 have any available units?
912 S. Dearborn Way #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 have?
Some of 912 S. Dearborn Way #18's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 currently offering any rent specials?
912 S. Dearborn Way #18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 pet-friendly?
No, 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 offer parking?
No, 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 does not offer parking.
Does 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 have a pool?
No, 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 does not have a pool.
Does 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 have accessible units?
No, 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 S. Dearborn Way #18 has units with dishwashers.

