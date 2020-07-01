9011 East 12th Avenue

Amenities

You will be amazed as soon as you walk in!! Open floor plan includes family room and dining room that has plenty of space for entertaining! The beautiful eat- in kitchen includes a lot of cabinet space and upgraded backsplash and countertops. The master suite features duel vanities, a soaking tub, spacious shower and closet. The second and third bedroom are nicely sized and share the second bathroom. The front lawn has been beautifully landscaped and is almost maintenance free. Rent includes water, trash and 2 car garage. This unit also includes a washer and dryer. Close to dining, shopping and more!!