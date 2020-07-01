All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9011 East 12th Avenue

9011 East 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9011 East 12th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
You will be amazed as soon as you walk in!! Open floor plan includes family room and dining room that has plenty of space for entertaining! The beautiful eat- in kitchen includes a lot of cabinet space and upgraded backsplash and countertops. The master suite features duel vanities, a soaking tub, spacious shower and closet. The second and third bedroom are nicely sized and share the second bathroom. The front lawn has been beautifully landscaped and is almost maintenance free. Rent includes water, trash and 2 car garage. This unit also includes a washer and dryer. Close to dining, shopping and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9011 East 12th Avenue have any available units?
9011 East 12th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 9011 East 12th Avenue have?
Some of 9011 East 12th Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9011 East 12th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9011 East 12th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9011 East 12th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9011 East 12th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 9011 East 12th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9011 East 12th Avenue offers parking.
Does 9011 East 12th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9011 East 12th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9011 East 12th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9011 East 12th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9011 East 12th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9011 East 12th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9011 East 12th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9011 East 12th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

