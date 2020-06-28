All apartments in Aurora
9000 E Montview Blvd
9000 E Montview Blvd

9000 East Montview Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9000 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
dog park
ceiling fan
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/13d0afb09c ---- Montview Manor at Stapleton is a convenient location that will create the perfect home for your lifestyle! Were just a short walk from great restaurants, the Stanley Marketplace, public parks with tennis courts, a dog park, recreation facilities, Johnson and Wales University and LightRail. We know our community will exceed your expectations! Make your address the address of distinction at Montview Manor at Stapleton Apartments! We are now offering a nicely renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment that is 2 block walk to Stapleton and all of the new shops and restaurants. Brand windows, new lighting and fresh paint. This building boasts a central location with easy access everywhere across Denver Metro area, DIA or DTC. This is a small and quiet building complex with only 5 units. This unit #3 is the upper-level unit shown on the left side in this picture. $1,140 rent plus $55/mth for common utility water/sewer, plus $10/mth Admin/Technology/Support fee. Please arrange an online self-showing. A lockbox # will be provided to you via text on your smartphone for your chosen time. You then walk the unit in private (no representative will need to meet you). To do so click on the button "Schedule a Showing" and follow the instructions in this listing advertisement. Or simply go to www.nicestproperties.com under ?Available Rentals? and click on ?Schedule a Showing? and follow instructions. If you are interested in renting this property, then fill out a ?Rental Application? on our website (all tenants over 18 must fill out a rental application). After receiving your renal application(s), we will contact you within 24 hours to define next steps. If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9000 E Montview Blvd have any available units?
9000 E Montview Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 9000 E Montview Blvd have?
Some of 9000 E Montview Blvd's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9000 E Montview Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9000 E Montview Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9000 E Montview Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9000 E Montview Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9000 E Montview Blvd offer parking?
No, 9000 E Montview Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 9000 E Montview Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9000 E Montview Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9000 E Montview Blvd have a pool?
No, 9000 E Montview Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9000 E Montview Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9000 E Montview Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9000 E Montview Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9000 E Montview Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
