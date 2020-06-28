9000 E Montview Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/13d0afb09c ---- Montview Manor at Stapleton is a convenient location that will create the perfect home for your lifestyle! Were just a short walk from great restaurants, the Stanley Marketplace, public parks with tennis courts, a dog park, recreation facilities, Johnson and Wales University and LightRail. We know our community will exceed your expectations! Make your address the address of distinction at Montview Manor at Stapleton Apartments! We are now offering a nicely renovated 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment that is 2 block walk to Stapleton and all of the new shops and restaurants. Brand windows, new lighting and fresh paint. This building boasts a central location with easy access everywhere across Denver Metro area, DIA or DTC. This is a small and quiet building complex with only 5 units. This unit #3 is the upper-level unit shown on the left side in this picture. $1,140 rent plus $55/mth for common utility water/sewer, plus $10/mth Admin/Technology/Support fee. Please arrange an online self-showing. A lockbox # will be provided to you via text on your smartphone for your chosen time. You then walk the unit in private (no representative will need to meet you). To do so click on the button "Schedule a Showing" and follow the instructions in this listing advertisement. Or simply go to www.nicestproperties.com under ?Available Rentals? and click on ?Schedule a Showing? and follow instructions. If you are interested in renting this property, then fill out a ?Rental Application? on our website (all tenants over 18 must fill out a rental application). After receiving your renal application(s), we will contact you within 24 hours to define next steps. If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.