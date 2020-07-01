All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 825 S Granby Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
825 S Granby Cir
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

825 S Granby Cir

825 South Granby Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
City Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

825 South Granby Circle, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
825 S Granby Cir Available 03/01/20 PRICE DROP!! **Life is Grand on Granby! 2 bed 2.5 bath home in Greenbrook!** - Beautiful town-home available in desirable Greenbrook neighborhood! This amazing 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes with a large living room with soaring 2 story ceilings, a cozy fireplace and tons of natural light! You have a spacious dinning room and a completely updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and quartz counter-tops! You'll enjoy 2 good sized bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath and as an added bonus... you even have an extra loft! That's the perfect space for your home office or to just sit and get lost in a good book. You have your own over-sized two car garage (With additional storage cabinets and a long work table. Perfect for someone who wants to do hobbies, woodworking, etc.). Let's not forget all the added benefits of being in an HOA! (Park, Pool, Snow Removal, Lawn Mowing ect.)

*Don't miss out on the chance to call this home! CALL TODAY to schedule your tour!!**

Additional Lease Terms:
*12- 16 month Lease Options Available
*40.00 application fee
*Pets Welcome (Additional Fees & Restrictions may apply)
*Tenant pay Gas & Electric
*Deposit Required at Lease Signing
*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance

(RLNE5449816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 S Granby Cir have any available units?
825 S Granby Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 S Granby Cir have?
Some of 825 S Granby Cir's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 S Granby Cir currently offering any rent specials?
825 S Granby Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 S Granby Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 S Granby Cir is pet friendly.
Does 825 S Granby Cir offer parking?
Yes, 825 S Granby Cir offers parking.
Does 825 S Granby Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 S Granby Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 S Granby Cir have a pool?
Yes, 825 S Granby Cir has a pool.
Does 825 S Granby Cir have accessible units?
No, 825 S Granby Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 825 S Granby Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 S Granby Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College