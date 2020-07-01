Amenities

825 S Granby Cir Available 03/01/20 PRICE DROP!! **Life is Grand on Granby! 2 bed 2.5 bath home in Greenbrook!** - Beautiful town-home available in desirable Greenbrook neighborhood! This amazing 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes with a large living room with soaring 2 story ceilings, a cozy fireplace and tons of natural light! You have a spacious dinning room and a completely updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and quartz counter-tops! You'll enjoy 2 good sized bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath and as an added bonus... you even have an extra loft! That's the perfect space for your home office or to just sit and get lost in a good book. You have your own over-sized two car garage (With additional storage cabinets and a long work table. Perfect for someone who wants to do hobbies, woodworking, etc.). Let's not forget all the added benefits of being in an HOA! (Park, Pool, Snow Removal, Lawn Mowing ect.)



Additional Lease Terms:

*12- 16 month Lease Options Available

*40.00 application fee

*Pets Welcome (Additional Fees & Restrictions may apply)

*Tenant pay Gas & Electric

*Deposit Required at Lease Signing

*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance



(RLNE5449816)