820 Oswego St Available 07/01/20 House with Private Yard & Great Denver/Stapleton Access! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house with great access to all of Denver and Stapleton/Colfax. This house has a bright open floor plan and in-unit washer and dryer. This home is available July 1st, but we could have it available as soon as June 15th.



This home is dog-friendly for 1 dog under 20lbs, or 2 cats with a $300/pet refundable deposit and is Smoke-Free. $1,495.00/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities: water up to $75/month, trash, and sewer are included. Electricity is paid by residents.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



(720) 673-4882

rentAWPM.com



(RLNE5835521)