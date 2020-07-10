All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

820 Oswego St

820 Oswego Street · No Longer Available
Location

820 Oswego Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
820 Oswego St Available 07/01/20 House with Private Yard & Great Denver/Stapleton Access! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house with great access to all of Denver and Stapleton/Colfax. This house has a bright open floor plan and in-unit washer and dryer. This home is available July 1st, but we could have it available as soon as June 15th.

This home is dog-friendly for 1 dog under 20lbs, or 2 cats with a $300/pet refundable deposit and is Smoke-Free. $1,495.00/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities: water up to $75/month, trash, and sewer are included. Electricity is paid by residents.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!
This home will not last.
(720) 673-4882
rentAWPM.com

(RLNE5835521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Oswego St have any available units?
820 Oswego St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 820 Oswego St currently offering any rent specials?
820 Oswego St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Oswego St pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Oswego St is pet friendly.
Does 820 Oswego St offer parking?
No, 820 Oswego St does not offer parking.
Does 820 Oswego St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Oswego St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Oswego St have a pool?
No, 820 Oswego St does not have a pool.
Does 820 Oswego St have accessible units?
No, 820 Oswego St does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Oswego St have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Oswego St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Oswego St have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Oswego St does not have units with air conditioning.

