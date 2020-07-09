All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 8018 South Jackson Gap Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
8018 South Jackson Gap Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:30 AM

8018 South Jackson Gap Street

8018 South Jackson Gap Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8018 South Jackson Gap Street, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
BRAND-NEW RANCH STYLE HOME IN WHISPERING PINES!

Available June 1, 2020

Showings are scheduled on Sundays by appointment only, please inquire for details.

View the Virtual tour at Vestra-pm.com

This home is in the final stages of construction, watch for updated pictures as things progress.

Property Description & Features:
This brand-new, never before lived in ranch-style home has everything you're looking for on one single level. Located on a large corner lot, it offers approximately 1,830 square feet of living space and a huge unfinished basement. This home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study space and two-car garage.

Enter to a welcoming foyer that flows straight into an open concept living area encompassing the upscale kitchen with large center island, dining room and great room plus covered deck. Off the foyer is a charming study space that is perfect for an in-home office. Enjoy two spacious secondary bedrooms with easy access to a full-sized bathroom and experience luxury with a sophisticated master bedroom boasting a generously-sized walk-in closet and a spa-inspired bathroom with separate vanities. 

Custom Upgrades:

Professionally designed Landscaping for front & backyard (coming soon)!
Solar 
Gas Top Stove
Double Vanity in Master Bath

About the community:
Cherry Creek Schools:
Black Forest Hills Elementary
Fox Ridge Middle School
Cherokee Trail High School

Nestled on the northern edge of the black forest in Aurora, Whispering Pines is a new home community for those seeking an authentic and unique Colorado setting.

Live under the arching pine canopies that provide stunning views. Take a walk in the pines – just outside your door – and hear the wind rustling through branches, carrying the aroma of pine needles as they fall and blanket the ground. This is home…because you live at Whispering Pines.

New homes in Whispering Pines are built by three of Colorado's finest homebuilders, and include a variety of home designs and price ranges. There's something for everyone, even those looking to move quickly, and especially those interested in a little peace and quiet.
Stunning ranch style home in Whispering Pines!

Available June 1, 2020

Showings are scheduled on Sundays by appointment only, please inquire for details.

View the Virtual tour for the model at Vestra-pm.com

Property Description & Features:
This brand-new, never before lived in ranch-style home has everything you're looking for on one single level. Located on a large corner lot, it offers approximately 1,830 square feet of living space and a huge unfinished basement. This home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study space and two-car garage.

Enter to a welcoming foyer that flows straight into an open concept living area encompassing the upscale kitchen with large center island, dining room and great room plus covered deck. Off the foyer is a charming study space that is perfect for an in-home office. Enjoy two spacious secondary bedrooms with easy access to a full-sized bathroom and experience luxury with a sophisticated master bedroom boasting a generously-sized walk-in closet and a spa-inspired bathroom with separate vanities. 

Nestled on the northern edge of the black forest in Aurora, Whispering Pines is a new home community for those seeking an authentic and unique Colorado setting.

Live under the arching pine canopies that provide stunning views. Take a walk in the pines – just outside your door – and hear the wind rustling through branches, carrying the aroma of pine needles as they fall and blanket the ground. This is home…because you live at Whispering Pines.

New homes in Whispering Pines are built by three of Colorado's finest homebuilders, and include a variety of home designs and price ranges. There's something for everyone, even those looking to move quickly, and especially those interested in a little peace and quiet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8018 South Jackson Gap Street have any available units?
8018 South Jackson Gap Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 8018 South Jackson Gap Street have?
Some of 8018 South Jackson Gap Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8018 South Jackson Gap Street currently offering any rent specials?
8018 South Jackson Gap Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8018 South Jackson Gap Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8018 South Jackson Gap Street is pet friendly.
Does 8018 South Jackson Gap Street offer parking?
Yes, 8018 South Jackson Gap Street offers parking.
Does 8018 South Jackson Gap Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8018 South Jackson Gap Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8018 South Jackson Gap Street have a pool?
Yes, 8018 South Jackson Gap Street has a pool.
Does 8018 South Jackson Gap Street have accessible units?
No, 8018 South Jackson Gap Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8018 South Jackson Gap Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8018 South Jackson Gap Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College