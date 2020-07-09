8018 South Jackson Gap Street

Amenities

BRAND-NEW RANCH STYLE HOME IN WHISPERING PINES!



Available June 1, 2020



Showings are scheduled on Sundays by appointment only, please inquire for details.



View the Virtual tour at Vestra-pm.com



This home is in the final stages of construction, watch for updated pictures as things progress.



Property Description & Features:

This brand-new, never before lived in ranch-style home has everything you're looking for on one single level. Located on a large corner lot, it offers approximately 1,830 square feet of living space and a huge unfinished basement. This home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study space and two-car garage.



Enter to a welcoming foyer that flows straight into an open concept living area encompassing the upscale kitchen with large center island, dining room and great room plus covered deck. Off the foyer is a charming study space that is perfect for an in-home office. Enjoy two spacious secondary bedrooms with easy access to a full-sized bathroom and experience luxury with a sophisticated master bedroom boasting a generously-sized walk-in closet and a spa-inspired bathroom with separate vanities.



Custom Upgrades:



Professionally designed Landscaping for front & backyard (coming soon)!

Solar

Gas Top Stove

Double Vanity in Master Bath



About the community:

Cherry Creek Schools:

Black Forest Hills Elementary

Fox Ridge Middle School

Cherokee Trail High School



Nestled on the northern edge of the black forest in Aurora, Whispering Pines is a new home community for those seeking an authentic and unique Colorado setting.



Live under the arching pine canopies that provide stunning views. Take a walk in the pines – just outside your door – and hear the wind rustling through branches, carrying the aroma of pine needles as they fall and blanket the ground. This is home…because you live at Whispering Pines.



New homes in Whispering Pines are built by three of Colorado's finest homebuilders, and include a variety of home designs and price ranges. There's something for everyone, even those looking to move quickly, and especially those interested in a little peace and quiet.

