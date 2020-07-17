All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7587 S Quatar Way

7587 South Quatar Way · No Longer Available
Location

7587 South Quatar Way, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 2-story townhouse is deep inside of the highly desirable Ridgeview Eagle Bend community. This property includes a first floor master bedroom with both shower and tub and walk in closet. The large open living room and dining room feature tall ceilings and with built ins for your electronic and ceiling surround speakers. Kitchen includes all major appliances and has a breakfast bar and has ample storage for all your kitchen appliances and dishware.

This home is located in the Cherry Creek school district, rated one of the best school districts in Metro Denver.

A first floor laundry, mudroom includes washer and dryer. This room is located right off of the two-car garage with automatic garage door. First floor also includes room for a large office or playroom.

Mountain Views from your back deck with mature trees for privacy. Upstairs includes two bedrooms and a shared bathroom with a tub.The basement is unfinished, but has PLENTY of space for storage or Rec room possibilities. The HOA is professionally managed in this community features a playground, children's pool, cabana, community pool and a dog park.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Cable, Internet), Trash is included in rent as is Recycling, Snow Removal and all exterior landscaping and maintenance. $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO. First Month, Last Month and Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation com / First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment /

This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 PHOTO TOUR LINK BELOW OR AT PMI ELEVATION WEBSITE:
https://momento360.com/e/uc/9e6ebf2431464cb1aaf33df70d09116b?utm_campaign=embed&utm_source=other&utm_medium=other

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7587 S Quatar Way have any available units?
7587 S Quatar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7587 S Quatar Way have?
Some of 7587 S Quatar Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7587 S Quatar Way currently offering any rent specials?
7587 S Quatar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7587 S Quatar Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7587 S Quatar Way is pet friendly.
Does 7587 S Quatar Way offer parking?
Yes, 7587 S Quatar Way offers parking.
Does 7587 S Quatar Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7587 S Quatar Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7587 S Quatar Way have a pool?
Yes, 7587 S Quatar Way has a pool.
Does 7587 S Quatar Way have accessible units?
No, 7587 S Quatar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7587 S Quatar Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7587 S Quatar Way has units with dishwashers.
