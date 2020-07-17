7587 S Quatar Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park playground pool dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This 2-story townhouse is deep inside of the highly desirable Ridgeview Eagle Bend community. This property includes a first floor master bedroom with both shower and tub and walk in closet. The large open living room and dining room feature tall ceilings and with built ins for your electronic and ceiling surround speakers. Kitchen includes all major appliances and has a breakfast bar and has ample storage for all your kitchen appliances and dishware.



This home is located in the Cherry Creek school district, rated one of the best school districts in Metro Denver.



A first floor laundry, mudroom includes washer and dryer. This room is located right off of the two-car garage with automatic garage door. First floor also includes room for a large office or playroom.



Mountain Views from your back deck with mature trees for privacy. Upstairs includes two bedrooms and a shared bathroom with a tub.The basement is unfinished, but has PLENTY of space for storage or Rec room possibilities. The HOA is professionally managed in this community features a playground, children's pool, cabana, community pool and a dog park.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Cable, Internet), Trash is included in rent as is Recycling, Snow Removal and all exterior landscaping and maintenance. $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO. First Month, Last Month and Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation com / First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment /



