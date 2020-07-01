7463 S Biloxi Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage new construction

Gorgeous Four Bedroom New construction home in Aurora! - Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Come tour this beautiful single family home in the award winning community of Talllyns Reach! The property features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a finished walk-out basement and an attached three car garage.The grand entrance of this home boasts of an open floor plan with an eye-catching wrought iron staircase. The spacious kitchen contains brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of room for eating and entertaining.



A large living room is located off of the kitchen and formal dining room, and offers a great place for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful fireplace. Not only does this property have plenty of space for living eating, but it also features a dedicated office space on the first floor!The walk-out finished basement includes one bedroom, one bathroom, a bar, and a vast open space that is ideal for spending time with friends or family.



Outside you will find a large fenced in yard with beautiful views of Colorado open space. This property is conveniently located within minutes of Saddle Rock Golf Course, the Aurora Reservoir, the Shops at Southlands Mall and easy access to E-470. The school district is top-rated and includes Coyote Hills Elementary School and Cherokee Trail Highschool. Dont miss out on this great opportunity!



Pets - Case by Case basis

Laundry - Washer/Dryer

Utilities - Tenant Pays All

HOA - Covers children's waterpark, pool, playground, dog run, snow and trash removal

Parking - 3 car attached Garage

Appliances - Microwave, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Fridge, Washer, Dryer



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



(RLNE5617612)