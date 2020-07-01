All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

7463 S Biloxi Ct

7463 South Biloxi Court · No Longer Available
Location

7463 South Biloxi Court, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Gorgeous Four Bedroom New construction home in Aurora! - Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Come tour this beautiful single family home in the award winning community of Talllyns Reach! The property features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a finished walk-out basement and an attached three car garage.The grand entrance of this home boasts of an open floor plan with an eye-catching wrought iron staircase. The spacious kitchen contains brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of room for eating and entertaining.

A large living room is located off of the kitchen and formal dining room, and offers a great place for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful fireplace. Not only does this property have plenty of space for living eating, but it also features a dedicated office space on the first floor!The walk-out finished basement includes one bedroom, one bathroom, a bar, and a vast open space that is ideal for spending time with friends or family.

Outside you will find a large fenced in yard with beautiful views of Colorado open space. This property is conveniently located within minutes of Saddle Rock Golf Course, the Aurora Reservoir, the Shops at Southlands Mall and easy access to E-470. The school district is top-rated and includes Coyote Hills Elementary School and Cherokee Trail Highschool. Dont miss out on this great opportunity!

Pets - Case by Case basis
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Utilities - Tenant Pays All
HOA - Covers children's waterpark, pool, playground, dog run, snow and trash removal
Parking - 3 car attached Garage
Appliances - Microwave, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Fridge, Washer, Dryer

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5617612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7463 S Biloxi Ct have any available units?
7463 S Biloxi Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7463 S Biloxi Ct have?
Some of 7463 S Biloxi Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7463 S Biloxi Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7463 S Biloxi Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7463 S Biloxi Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7463 S Biloxi Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7463 S Biloxi Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7463 S Biloxi Ct offers parking.
Does 7463 S Biloxi Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7463 S Biloxi Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7463 S Biloxi Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7463 S Biloxi Ct has a pool.
Does 7463 S Biloxi Ct have accessible units?
No, 7463 S Biloxi Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7463 S Biloxi Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7463 S Biloxi Ct has units with dishwashers.

