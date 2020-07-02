All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

744 Revere St

744 Revere Street · No Longer Available
Location

744 Revere Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Available June 1st!! Welcome home to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-family ranch style home. Great location in a quiet neighborhood just a block from Hoffman Park and a few blocks from Del Mar park. Convenient shopping nearby and easy access to 6th Ave and I-225. Close to CU Anschutz Medical Campus, UCHealth and Children's Hospital. Nice property with hardwood flooring throughout. Upgraded Windows. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. 1 car attached garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Fenced yard. Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Monthly Rent $1800 Security Deposit $1800. Application fee $55 per adult 18 and over. 1 X $150 admin fee do at lease signing. CURRENT TENANTS IN PROPERTY UNIT MAY 18th. First available showing is May 19th. Call Gina for a showing at 720 447-8844. Listed By Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Revere St have any available units?
744 Revere St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 Revere St have?
Some of 744 Revere St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Revere St currently offering any rent specials?
744 Revere St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Revere St pet-friendly?
Yes, 744 Revere St is pet friendly.
Does 744 Revere St offer parking?
Yes, 744 Revere St offers parking.
Does 744 Revere St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Revere St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Revere St have a pool?
Yes, 744 Revere St has a pool.
Does 744 Revere St have accessible units?
No, 744 Revere St does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Revere St have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 Revere St does not have units with dishwashers.

