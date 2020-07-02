744 Revere St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Available June 1st!! Welcome home to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-family ranch style home. Great location in a quiet neighborhood just a block from Hoffman Park and a few blocks from Del Mar park. Convenient shopping nearby and easy access to 6th Ave and I-225. Close to CU Anschutz Medical Campus, UCHealth and Children's Hospital. Nice property with hardwood flooring throughout. Upgraded Windows. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. 1 car attached garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Fenced yard. Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Monthly Rent $1800 Security Deposit $1800. Application fee $55 per adult 18 and over. 1 X $150 admin fee do at lease signing. CURRENT TENANTS IN PROPERTY UNIT MAY 18th. First available showing is May 19th. Call Gina for a showing at 720 447-8844. Listed By Renters Warehouse.