7415 S Jackson Gap Way

Beautiful Tally's Reach 2 bed and one bath with large live room in walk out basement, Independent entrance, each room has a large window, large and beautiful back yard. $1500 per month for the rent $100 for utilities include water, gas and electrical. Washer and Dryer. walking distance to Black Forest Hill Elementary School, community pool and tennis court. two minutes to Kingsooper, Cherokee Trail High School, and Fox Ridge Middle School. 15 minutes to DTC, 7 minutes to Southland Mall, 10 to Aurora reservoir. small dog is okay. call or text 720-364-2827 for showing.