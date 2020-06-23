7314 South Valdai Circle

Amenities

APPLY NOW https://www.gkhouses.com/echo-summit-application/



You must see this exceptionally clean home very convenient to Southlands. This home features a 3 car garage, over-sized master suite with jetted tub and a wonderful view. The Saddle Rock Community is an award winning choice with easy access to so many retail, restaurants, and the amazing designs of the shops featuring an ice rink, wine tasting, and other wonders too numerous to mention.



There is a wonderfully designed open kitchen, a spiral staircase and two fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. There is a nice backyard and patio for your summer enjoyment. The home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac. Central air conditioning and stainless steel appliances are also features of this beautiful home.



Designed with a very functional floor plan that includes a huge open basement to fit all of your storage needs. This home sits high on the lot and has some pretty spectacular views as well. This home is ready to go and will make a wonderful place to call home.



Additional Features:

- Washer/Dryer

- Cherry Creek Schools

- A/C

- 2 Fireplaces

- Community Pool w/ Jacuzzi



Pets - Not allowed

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D Hookups

Fireplace - Yes, 2

Parking - 3 Car Over-sized Garage

Basement - Unfinished

School District - Cherry Creek



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2028837)