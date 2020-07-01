All apartments in Aurora
63 S Sable Boulevard
Last updated January 28 2020 at 5:36 PM

63 S Sable Boulevard

63 Sable Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

63 Sable Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
***APPLICATION PENDING*** This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo is back on the market and is ready for move-in! Located on the 2nd floor, includes stack-able Washer and Dryer, Stove, Oven, and Dishwasher. Balcony off the master. Wood burning fireplace. 2 parking passes included. Quick access to I-225. Close to the light rail Abilene Station. Walking distance to Target, Starbucks, Panda Express, BJ's Restaurant and the Aurora Mall. Trash and Water included. No pets, please. Previous tenant was a smoker so some residual odor may remain. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. 17 month lease minimum. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Call, text or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 S Sable Boulevard have any available units?
63 S Sable Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 63 S Sable Boulevard have?
Some of 63 S Sable Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 S Sable Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
63 S Sable Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 S Sable Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 63 S Sable Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 63 S Sable Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 63 S Sable Boulevard offers parking.
Does 63 S Sable Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 S Sable Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 S Sable Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 63 S Sable Boulevard has a pool.
Does 63 S Sable Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 63 S Sable Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 63 S Sable Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 S Sable Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

