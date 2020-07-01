63 S Sable Boulevard

Amenities

***APPLICATION PENDING*** This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo is back on the market and is ready for move-in! Located on the 2nd floor, includes stack-able Washer and Dryer, Stove, Oven, and Dishwasher. Balcony off the master. Wood burning fireplace. 2 parking passes included. Quick access to I-225. Close to the light rail Abilene Station. Walking distance to Target, Starbucks, Panda Express, BJ's Restaurant and the Aurora Mall. Trash and Water included. No pets, please. Previous tenant was a smoker so some residual odor may remain. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. 17 month lease minimum. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Call, text or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing!