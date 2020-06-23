All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 6108 S Harvest Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
6108 S Harvest Ct
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

6108 S Harvest Ct

6108 South Harvest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6108 South Harvest Court, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious residence like new - Property Id: 154627

Welcome to this beautiful residence built in 2015 on a large corner lot. Offering 3 bedrooms all with walk in closets + a loft, wood floors on the main floor that includes dining room, great room, office or formal dining room, open concept gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a large center island, oversized pantry and 2 1/2 bathrooms, huge unfinished basement that can easily fit your family needs, oversized laundry room with upscale washer and dryer included and plenty of storage, a well sized fenced landscaped backyard with a nice patio for outside fun and a 3 car garage!
Amazing location close to Southlands mall and everything it has to offer like shops, restaurants, movie theater etc, easy access to Denver International Airport and Aurora reservoir.
Cherry Creek school district, this home has everything to offer!
Community pool and clubhouse included!!
Pets: Dogs allowed with additional deposit, cats not allowed.
NO Smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154627p
Property Id 154627

(RLNE5140749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 S Harvest Ct have any available units?
6108 S Harvest Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6108 S Harvest Ct have?
Some of 6108 S Harvest Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 S Harvest Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6108 S Harvest Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 S Harvest Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6108 S Harvest Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6108 S Harvest Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6108 S Harvest Ct offers parking.
Does 6108 S Harvest Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6108 S Harvest Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 S Harvest Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6108 S Harvest Ct has a pool.
Does 6108 S Harvest Ct have accessible units?
No, 6108 S Harvest Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 S Harvest Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6108 S Harvest Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College