6108 S Harvest Ct

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Beautiful spacious residence like new - Property Id: 154627



Welcome to this beautiful residence built in 2015 on a large corner lot. Offering 3 bedrooms all with walk in closets + a loft, wood floors on the main floor that includes dining room, great room, office or formal dining room, open concept gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a large center island, oversized pantry and 2 1/2 bathrooms, huge unfinished basement that can easily fit your family needs, oversized laundry room with upscale washer and dryer included and plenty of storage, a well sized fenced landscaped backyard with a nice patio for outside fun and a 3 car garage!

Amazing location close to Southlands mall and everything it has to offer like shops, restaurants, movie theater etc, easy access to Denver International Airport and Aurora reservoir.

Cherry Creek school district, this home has everything to offer!

Community pool and clubhouse included!!

Pets: Dogs allowed with additional deposit, cats not allowed.

NO Smoking

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154627p

