Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

61 S. Sable Blvd C-15

61 Sable Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

61 Sable Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 Available 05/04/20 Affordable Studio in Aurora !! - Cute studio located by the Aurora Mall. This condo features has a nice kitchen with newer appliances. Hard wood floors throughout. Newer paint.

Washer and Dryer included in your condo.

Pets are accepted max 2.

Dogs under 50 pounds.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/739487?source=marketing

Lease term are 6 or 18 months long!!!
Call today to set showings!!
(720) 673-4882

(RLNE3847310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 have any available units?
61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 currently offering any rent specials?
61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 is pet friendly.
Does 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 offer parking?
No, 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 does not offer parking.
Does 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 have a pool?
No, 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 does not have a pool.
Does 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 have accessible units?
No, 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 does not have accessible units.
Does 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 does not have units with air conditioning.

