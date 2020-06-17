Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

61 S. Sable Blvd C-15 Available 05/04/20 Affordable Studio in Aurora !! - Cute studio located by the Aurora Mall. This condo features has a nice kitchen with newer appliances. Hard wood floors throughout. Newer paint.



Washer and Dryer included in your condo.



Pets are accepted max 2.



Dogs under 50 pounds.



Lease term are 6 or 18 months long!!!

