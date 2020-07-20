5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087,

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful Ground Floor Condo - Close to DIA and Buckley AFB - 2Beds

2Baths

Washer and Dryer in unit

Lovely gas fireplace



This stunning condo is located just a few miles away from the Denver Airport and the Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center in a fast growing newly developing neighborhood. Adjacent to Green Valley Ranch. There are several transportation options available to the airport. Ideal for individuals who travel regularly or work at the airport. It is near the RTD train to the airport and downtown. You can be downtown to Union station in 28 minutes. The drive to the airport is about 10 minutes.



The community which the condo is located within is gated. There is ample parking just outside the front door. The community provides use of the pool, hot tub, and a state-of-the-art fitness facility at no additional cost. The community also has a private green space, park, playground, and grills provided for your enjoyment. Across the street from the condo is a public park, playground, as well as bicycle and walking paths.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4945017)