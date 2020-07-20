All apartments in Aurora
5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087,
5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087,

Location

5755 N Genoa Way, Aurora, CO 80019

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful Ground Floor Condo - Close to DIA and Buckley AFB - 2Beds
2Baths
Washer and Dryer in unit
Lovely gas fireplace

This stunning condo is located just a few miles away from the Denver Airport and the Gaylord Hotel and Convention Center in a fast growing newly developing neighborhood. Adjacent to Green Valley Ranch. There are several transportation options available to the airport. Ideal for individuals who travel regularly or work at the airport. It is near the RTD train to the airport and downtown. You can be downtown to Union station in 28 minutes. The drive to the airport is about 10 minutes.

The community which the condo is located within is gated. There is ample parking just outside the front door. The community provides use of the pool, hot tub, and a state-of-the-art fitness facility at no additional cost. The community also has a private green space, park, playground, and grills provided for your enjoyment. Across the street from the condo is a public park, playground, as well as bicycle and walking paths.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4945017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, have any available units?
5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, have?
Some of 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087,'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, currently offering any rent specials?
5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, pet-friendly?
No, 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, offer parking?
Yes, 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, offers parking.
Does 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, have a pool?
Yes, 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, has a pool.
Does 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, have accessible units?
No, 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, does not have accessible units.
Does 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, have units with dishwashers?
No, 5755 N Genoa Way #14-103, Aurora, CO 80019-2087, does not have units with dishwashers.
