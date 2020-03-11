Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

5694 N Gibralter Way #306 Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE FOR JULY 1 MOVE IN! IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD. - This beautiful and well maintained 1 bd/1bath apartment is in a gated community with incredible views available July 1st!

Located minutes from DIA, Pena Blvd, I -70, 25 minutes from Denver Tech Center and 30 min to Downtown Denver.



It is an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, private covered deck off the bedroom and living room, and separate washer/dryer room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. The bathroom has a double vanity, large, deep garden tub perfect for soaking, and plenty of extra storage.



No pets. Dont miss out on this condo.



To see more listings, please visit www.evovedenver.com. If you would like to schedule a private showing, please text or email.



Video tour: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/708374359923316/

https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/594309771178139/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4447929)