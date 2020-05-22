All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5160 South Shalom Park Cir

5160 South Shalom Park Circle
Location

5160 South Shalom Park Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
This amazing home has it all! Two nice sized bedrooms, attached garage, sunroom, walk in closet, granite countertops, 9 foot ceilings, storage and more. Enjoy maintenance free living for one low monthly fee. Your rent includes all utilities, cable tv, high speed internet, fitness center with an Olympic sized pool, on/off campus transportation, a variety of classes and social activities, light house keeping services and concierge services. There is even an on site bistro, beauty salon, movie theater, library, bar/lounge area, grilling area and lots of relaxing-sitting areas. Beautifully landscaped grounds with walking trails and views of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. Located near Cherry Creek State Park. Pet friendly. All this for just $3500 month. Please call to schedule a showing appointment today and start enjoying maintenance free living in an awesome Adult Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5160 South Shalom Park Cir have any available units?
5160 South Shalom Park Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 5160 South Shalom Park Cir have?
Some of 5160 South Shalom Park Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5160 South Shalom Park Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5160 South Shalom Park Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5160 South Shalom Park Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5160 South Shalom Park Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5160 South Shalom Park Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5160 South Shalom Park Cir offers parking.
Does 5160 South Shalom Park Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5160 South Shalom Park Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5160 South Shalom Park Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5160 South Shalom Park Cir has a pool.
Does 5160 South Shalom Park Cir have accessible units?
No, 5160 South Shalom Park Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5160 South Shalom Park Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5160 South Shalom Park Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

