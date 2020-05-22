5160 South Shalom Park Cir

Amenities

This amazing home has it all! Two nice sized bedrooms, attached garage, sunroom, walk in closet, granite countertops, 9 foot ceilings, storage and more. Enjoy maintenance free living for one low monthly fee. Your rent includes all utilities, cable tv, high speed internet, fitness center with an Olympic sized pool, on/off campus transportation, a variety of classes and social activities, light house keeping services and concierge services. There is even an on site bistro, beauty salon, movie theater, library, bar/lounge area, grilling area and lots of relaxing-sitting areas. Beautifully landscaped grounds with walking trails and views of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. Located near Cherry Creek State Park. Pet friendly. All this for just $3500 month. Please call to schedule a showing appointment today and start enjoying maintenance free living in an awesome Adult Community.