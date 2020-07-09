4906 South Algonquian Way

Amenities

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Aurora will welcome you with 1,357 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, and an unfinished basement including a stationary bicycle and treadmill. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the community pool or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Tollgate Crossing Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Walgreens, Sams Club, Buffalo Wild Wings, AMC DINE-IN, Southlands Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-70.



Nearby schools include Buffalo Trail Elementary School, Infinity Middle School, and Cherokee Trail High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



