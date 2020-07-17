4894 S Quintero St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath multilevel home is a treasure with many special features. All bedrooms upstairs with a fully finished basement with a separate laundry/utility room. 2 car attached garage fitted with French doors allows you expand the outside in. Xeriscaping in the front and back yard makes for low maintenance yard work. Large private yard that backs to local walking trail.

This hidden gem won't stay available for long. I will be at the house Sunday July 5, between 12:00-6:00pm. Per COVID-19 restrictions, all appointments must be 30 minutes apart. Please let me know what time will work, and I will block out that time for you. Call Laura today at 303-500-3101.