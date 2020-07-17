All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 4 2020

4894 S Quintero St

4894 South Quintero Street · (303) 872-9118
Location

4894 South Quintero Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath multilevel home is a treasure with many special features. All bedrooms upstairs with a fully finished basement with a separate laundry/utility room. 2 car attached garage fitted with French doors allows you expand the outside in. Xeriscaping in the front and back yard makes for low maintenance yard work. Large private yard that backs to local walking trail.
This hidden gem won't stay available for long. I will be at the house Sunday July 5, between 12:00-6:00pm. Per COVID-19 restrictions, all appointments must be 30 minutes apart. Please let me know what time will work, and I will block out that time for you. Call Laura today at 303-500-3101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4894 S Quintero St have any available units?
4894 S Quintero St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4894 S Quintero St have?
Some of 4894 S Quintero St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4894 S Quintero St currently offering any rent specials?
4894 S Quintero St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4894 S Quintero St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4894 S Quintero St is pet friendly.
Does 4894 S Quintero St offer parking?
Yes, 4894 S Quintero St offers parking.
Does 4894 S Quintero St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4894 S Quintero St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4894 S Quintero St have a pool?
No, 4894 S Quintero St does not have a pool.
Does 4894 S Quintero St have accessible units?
No, 4894 S Quintero St does not have accessible units.
Does 4894 S Quintero St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4894 S Quintero St has units with dishwashers.
