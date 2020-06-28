4785 S Zeno St

Amenities

Do not miss your opportunity to live in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Single Family Home in the Pride's Crossing Neighborhood. The home is a two-story, Tudor style home with a partially finished basement with a non-conforming bedroom. The home is within walking distance to Quincy Reservoir, Meadow Point Elementary School, and the Aqua Vista Park that features a city-owned pool with a fantastic water slide. The home is in the award-winning Cherry Creek School District and is in the Attendance area for Grandview High School, the #21 ranked high school in the state of Colorado according to US News and World Report. Backyard landscaping will be BRAND NEW!!



Cherry Creek 5 school district, feeds to Meadow Point Elementary, Falcon Creek Middle, and Grandview High.