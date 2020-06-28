All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:57 PM

4785 S Zeno St

4785 South Zeno Street · No Longer Available
Location

4785 South Zeno Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Single Family Home in the Pride's Crossing Neighborhood. The home is a two-story, Tudor style home with a partially finished basement with a non-conforming bedroom. The home is within walking distance to Quincy Reservoir, Meadow Point Elementary School, and the Aqua Vista Park that features a city-owned pool with a fantastic water slide. The home is in the award-winning Cherry Creek School District and is in the Attendance area for Grandview High School, the #21 ranked high school in the state of Colorado according to US News and World Report. Backyard landscaping will be BRAND NEW!!

Cherry Creek 5 school district, feeds to Meadow Point Elementary, Falcon Creek Middle, and Grandview High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4785 S Zeno St have any available units?
4785 S Zeno St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 4785 S Zeno St currently offering any rent specials?
4785 S Zeno St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4785 S Zeno St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4785 S Zeno St is pet friendly.
Does 4785 S Zeno St offer parking?
No, 4785 S Zeno St does not offer parking.
Does 4785 S Zeno St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4785 S Zeno St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4785 S Zeno St have a pool?
Yes, 4785 S Zeno St has a pool.
Does 4785 S Zeno St have accessible units?
No, 4785 S Zeno St does not have accessible units.
Does 4785 S Zeno St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4785 S Zeno St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4785 S Zeno St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4785 S Zeno St does not have units with air conditioning.
