4719 South Danube Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautifully updated home in Prides Crossing. Open-concept kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout main level, recently painted walls, new sliding glass doors to backyard, gas fireplace in family room, newer roof. Separate laundry room with storage. Finished basement. Only 5 miles to Southlands mall, 4 miles to E 470, Cherry Creek State Park/Reservoir, Saddle Rock Golf Course, 2 miles to Quincy Reservoir. Located in coveted and highly rated Cherry Creek School District!

Tenant to pay utilities. No pets.