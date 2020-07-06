All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

4672 S Pagosa Cir

4672 South Pagosa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4672 South Pagosa Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4d477c045 ----
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 850 square foot home.

Available 05/17/19. $1,195.00

Non Smoking, 1 pet under 30 lbs allowed with additional deposit, references and owner approval.

We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND a non-refundable $50 application fee. If there are multiple applicants, income and FICO scores are combined and averaged.

The following criteria must be met in applying: Experian FICO score of 620 or above. A FICO score of 619 - 550 will require a double deposit and a risk administration fee. All FICO scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. No felonies or crimes of a violent or sexual nature and no evictions or outstanding balances for rent.

For quickest response for a showing please email showings@coloradoRPM.com.

Please contact our office before applying for the home you are interested in to verify that it is still available. All application fees are nonrefundable.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying.

If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application will be denied and the application fee retained.

All applications fees are non-refundable.

For the quickest response please email for a showing and more information at Showings@ColoradoRPM.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4672 S Pagosa Cir have any available units?
4672 S Pagosa Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 4672 S Pagosa Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4672 S Pagosa Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4672 S Pagosa Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4672 S Pagosa Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4672 S Pagosa Cir offer parking?
No, 4672 S Pagosa Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4672 S Pagosa Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4672 S Pagosa Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4672 S Pagosa Cir have a pool?
No, 4672 S Pagosa Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4672 S Pagosa Cir have accessible units?
Yes, 4672 S Pagosa Cir has accessible units.
Does 4672 S Pagosa Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4672 S Pagosa Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4672 S Pagosa Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4672 S Pagosa Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

