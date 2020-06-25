All apartments in Aurora
4583 S Richfield St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

4583 S Richfield St

4583 S Richfield St · No Longer Available
Location

4583 S Richfield St, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4583 S Richfield St Available 05/07/19 - This beautiful 3 bed and 2 bath home has been recently renovated with hardwood floors throughout. With a finished basement, two-car garage, and a beautiful kitchen; this home is an entertainers dream. Located in the coveted Cherry Creek School District this home is close to everything, not to mention walking distance to Quincy reservoir.

Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers.
Non-smoking unit.
Pets considered - pet deposit is $250 per pet upon owner approval. This may be subject to change.
Security deposit is equaled to one month's rent unless otherwise stated.

REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In.
Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.

1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (4583 S Richfield) to 877-428-2568

2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings

3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

(RLNE4843524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4583 S Richfield St have any available units?
4583 S Richfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4583 S Richfield St have?
Some of 4583 S Richfield St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4583 S Richfield St currently offering any rent specials?
4583 S Richfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4583 S Richfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4583 S Richfield St is pet friendly.
Does 4583 S Richfield St offer parking?
Yes, 4583 S Richfield St offers parking.
Does 4583 S Richfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4583 S Richfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4583 S Richfield St have a pool?
No, 4583 S Richfield St does not have a pool.
Does 4583 S Richfield St have accessible units?
No, 4583 S Richfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 4583 S Richfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4583 S Richfield St has units with dishwashers.
