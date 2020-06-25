Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4583 S Richfield St Available 05/07/19 - This beautiful 3 bed and 2 bath home has been recently renovated with hardwood floors throughout. With a finished basement, two-car garage, and a beautiful kitchen; this home is an entertainers dream. Located in the coveted Cherry Creek School District this home is close to everything, not to mention walking distance to Quincy reservoir.



Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers.

Non-smoking unit.

Pets considered - pet deposit is $250 per pet upon owner approval. This may be subject to change.

Security deposit is equaled to one month's rent unless otherwise stated.



REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In.

Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.



1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (4583 S Richfield) to 877-428-2568



2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings



3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583



(RLNE4843524)