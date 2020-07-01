All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

4555 South Salida Street

4555 South Salida Street · No Longer Available
Location

4555 South Salida Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4d1403076 ---- We are offering a beautiful 4bd/2bth (1,800sft) home in the Cherry Creek School District (Meadow Point elementary, Falcon Creek middle & Grandview HS?but you can opt-in to any Cherry Creek school). Short walk to the beautiful Quincy Reservoir and Cherry Creek bike/running path. This home has a 2 car garage with a private front and back yard with patio area. This home is located in the very desirable Lakeview Terrace neighborhood. Newly remodeled with nice hardwood floors. Central location with easy access to DTC, DIA Airport or Downtown Denver. Please arrange a ?self-showing? (lockbox # will be provided to you via text at your chosen time) by following the instructions in this add or simply go to www.nicestproperties.com under ?Available Rentals? and click on ?Schedule a Showing? and follow instructions. If you are interested in renting this property, then fill out a ?Rental Application? on our website (all tenants over 18 must fill out a rental application). After receiving your renal application(s), we will contact you the next business day to define next steps. If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 South Salida Street have any available units?
4555 South Salida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4555 South Salida Street have?
Some of 4555 South Salida Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 South Salida Street currently offering any rent specials?
4555 South Salida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 South Salida Street pet-friendly?
No, 4555 South Salida Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4555 South Salida Street offer parking?
Yes, 4555 South Salida Street offers parking.
Does 4555 South Salida Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4555 South Salida Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 South Salida Street have a pool?
No, 4555 South Salida Street does not have a pool.
Does 4555 South Salida Street have accessible units?
No, 4555 South Salida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 South Salida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4555 South Salida Street does not have units with dishwashers.

