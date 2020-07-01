4555 South Salida Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4d1403076 ---- We are offering a beautiful 4bd/2bth (1,800sft) home in the Cherry Creek School District (Meadow Point elementary, Falcon Creek middle & Grandview HS?but you can opt-in to any Cherry Creek school). Short walk to the beautiful Quincy Reservoir and Cherry Creek bike/running path. This home has a 2 car garage with a private front and back yard with patio area. This home is located in the very desirable Lakeview Terrace neighborhood. Newly remodeled with nice hardwood floors. Central location with easy access to DTC, DIA Airport or Downtown Denver. Please arrange a ?self-showing? (lockbox # will be provided to you via text at your chosen time) by following the instructions in this add or simply go to www.nicestproperties.com under ?Available Rentals? and click on ?Schedule a Showing? and follow instructions. If you are interested in renting this property, then fill out a ?Rental Application? on our website (all tenants over 18 must fill out a rental application). After receiving your renal application(s), we will contact you the next business day to define next steps. If this posting is still active, then the unit is still available. Advertised rent is discounted rent.