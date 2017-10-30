4538 S Nucla St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Awesome Updated Ranch on a Large Corner Lot! Coveted Cherry Creek School District! Finished Basement! Upgraded with Newer Windows, Newer Wood Floors, Newer Carpet, Newer Kitchen Counters, Newer Kitchen Backsplash, Newer Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Newer Exterior Door, Newer Water Heater...etc!Brick and Aluminum Siding make for a maintenance free Exterior! Nice Large Corner lot w/ Sprinkler System! Handy Utility Shed in Backyard! Ideal location on a street w/ no thru-traffic! Established Neighborhood w/ Mature Trees! Super close to 2 Neighborhood Parks...Wagontrail Park and Sunburst Park! No Covenants and almost 1/4 acre will allow for RV or other Rec Vehicle Parking!Close to the Light Rail, RTD, Cherry Creek State Park, and Shopping Areas