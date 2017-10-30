All apartments in Aurora
4538 S Nucla St
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM

4538 S Nucla St

4538 South Nucla Street · No Longer Available
Location

4538 South Nucla Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Awesome Updated Ranch on a Large Corner Lot! Coveted Cherry Creek School District! Finished Basement! Upgraded with Newer Windows, Newer Wood Floors, Newer Carpet, Newer Kitchen Counters, Newer Kitchen Backsplash, Newer Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Newer Exterior Door, Newer Water Heater...etc!Brick and Aluminum Siding make for a maintenance free Exterior! Nice Large Corner lot w/ Sprinkler System! Handy Utility Shed in Backyard! Ideal location on a street w/ no thru-traffic! Established Neighborhood w/ Mature Trees! Super close to 2 Neighborhood Parks...Wagontrail Park and Sunburst Park! No Covenants and almost 1/4 acre will allow for RV or other Rec Vehicle Parking!Close to the Light Rail, RTD, Cherry Creek State Park, and Shopping Areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4538 S Nucla St have any available units?
4538 S Nucla St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4538 S Nucla St have?
Some of 4538 S Nucla St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4538 S Nucla St currently offering any rent specials?
4538 S Nucla St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4538 S Nucla St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4538 S Nucla St is pet friendly.
Does 4538 S Nucla St offer parking?
Yes, 4538 S Nucla St offers parking.
Does 4538 S Nucla St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4538 S Nucla St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4538 S Nucla St have a pool?
No, 4538 S Nucla St does not have a pool.
Does 4538 S Nucla St have accessible units?
No, 4538 S Nucla St does not have accessible units.
Does 4538 S Nucla St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4538 S Nucla St has units with dishwashers.

